Out of the past: Dec. 10

1999

Southeast Missouri State University President Dr. Ken Dobbins, who has been on the job for five months, is officially invested as the school’s 17th president in a ceremony at Academic Hall Auditorium; about 700 faculty, staff, students, alumni and and area residents attend the ceremony; Secretary of State Bekki Cook is the only statewide officeholder in attendance.

BENTON – Scott County, already suffering from low sales tax revenue, recently received notice from the Missouri Department of Revenue that it will have to repay nearly $400,000 to New Madrid County for taxes collected at War-Mart and remitted to the wrong county.

1974

Hundreds of persons lined downtown streets last night to view the 10th and largest Jackson Christmas Parade; Seabaugh Christmas Tree Farm of Oak Ridge captured first place in the adult float division; its float consisted of Christmas Trees and garlands of greenery, with persons singing “O Christmas Tree”; winning first place in the youth float division was Girl Scout Brownie Troop 139; about 20 floats appeared in the parade, along with other marching units and four high school bands.

C.W. Rushing was elected chairman of the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority, during an organizational meeting yesterday; other officers chosen were vice chairman, C.B. Taylor of Morley; secretary, A.J. Seier of Cape Girardeau, and treasurer, Raymond Roth of Illmo.