Book about Cape Girardeau Garners Attention of the French

A native of the city of Cape Girardeau and docent at the Cape River Hertiage Museum, Charlotte Young Slinkard has long been interested in the origins of her hometown's name. Her curiosity deepened as museum visitors frequently inquired about the city’s history. The stories of Cape Girardeau’s past lacked evidence, and many were unsure of its truth. Thus, Slinkard set out on an eight-year journey to uncover the true story of Girardeau.

Now, her published book "The Girardeaus" has captured the attention of people from Moulins, France, a town of approximately 20,000 residents, where emigrant Jean Baptiste Girardeau, father of Cape Girardeau's founder, was born.

The French town’s interest in Jean Baptiste Girardeau stems partly from the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States, in which they are gathering information about Frenchmen who traveled to the U.S. from France to help fight for America’s independence. Slinkard noted Jean Baptiste Girardeau died before the American Revolution, but his sons, Jean Pierre and Pierre, lived to see American independence.

The international impact began to unfold after Slinkard shared her book with Marie Josèphe Chatelier, a volunteer at the church in Moulins where Jean Baptiste Girardeau was christened. Chatelier, who had previously assisted Slinkard in locating Jean Baptiste Girardeau’s birth record, is grateful to have helped contribute to this historical work and expressed admiration for the book.

“May your book interest all generations in the history of mankind and the world, which are the roots of the present,” Chatelier says.

Slinkard first connected with Chatelier in 2012 while researching the book.

While searching through French records in New Orleans, Slinkard and her husband Bill found a critical uncovering on a small scrap of paper: a 1747 court deposition in which the third husband of Jean Baptiste Girardeau’s widow simply stated he was born in Moulins, France, with no further details. Jean Baptiste Girardeau was christened at Saint-Pierre des Menestraux, a church in Moulins, France.

With hope, Slinkard found the name and address of the church in France and contacted them. Approximately three months later, Chatelier successfully located Jean Baptiste Girardeau’s birth record.

After receiving and reading the book herself, Chatelier shared Slinkard’s book with a local historian, Alain Compagnon, who was participating in a symposium in France focused on Frenchmen who emigrated to America in the 18th Century. Surprised by the absence of knowledge about Jean Baptiste Girardeau in France, Compagnon highlighted Slinkard’s book during the symposium.

According to the French historian, Jean Baptiste Girardeau is the earliest known Moulins resident to emigrate to North America, and no other Moulins residents have given their name to a city. The newfound attention has since sparked efforts in Moulins to reconstruct a Girardeau family tree and consider naming a street in his honor.

Reflecting on her journey, Slinkard says her first finding of the origins of the name of Cape Girardeau came on a cold, snowy day at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. in January 2012. She recalls thinking, “Oh my goodness, there really were Girardeaus here [in the U.S.],” upon discovering Jean Baptiste Girardeau’s French army record, which concluded that he served in North America.