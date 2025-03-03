All sections
HistoryMarch 3, 2025

Today in History: March 3

March 3 marks key historical events: Rodney King's 1991 beating by LAPD, the 1849 founding of the U.S. Department of the Interior, and the 1931 adoption of "The Star-Spangled Banner" as the national anthem.

This file photo of Rodney King was taken three days after his videotaped beating in Los Angeles on March 6, 1991. The photo is one of three introduced into evidence by the prosecution in the trial of four LAPD officers in a Simi Valley, California Courtroom, March 24, 1992. The acquittal of four police officers in the videotaped beating of King sparked rioting that spread across the city and into neighboring suburbs. Before order was restored, 55 people were dead, 2,300 injured and more than 1,500 buildings were damaged or destroyed.
This file photo of Rodney King was taken three days after his videotaped beating in Los Angeles on March 6, 1991. The photo is one of three introduced into evidence by the prosecution in the trial of four LAPD officers in a Simi Valley, California Courtroom, March 24, 1992. The acquittal of four police officers in the videotaped beating of King sparked rioting that spread across the city and into neighboring suburbs. Before order was restored, 55 people were dead, 2,300 injured and more than 1,500 buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Today is Monday, March 3, the 62nd day of 2025. There are 303 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On March 3, 1991, motorist Rodney King was severely beaten by Los Angeles police officers after a high-speed chase; amateur video that captured the scene aired on local news that evening, sparking public outrage.

Also on this date:

In 1849, Congress established the U.S. Department of the Interior.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the act creating the National Academy of Sciences.

In 1931, President Herbert Hoover signed a bill making “The Star-Spangled Banner” the national anthem of the United States.

In 1943, in London’s East End, 173 people died in a crush of bodies at the Bethnal Green Tube station, which was being used as a wartime air raid shelter.

In 1945, Allied troops fully secured the Philippine capital of Manila from Japanese forces during World War II after a monthlong battle that destroyed much of the city.

In 1969, Apollo 9 blasted off from Cape Kennedy on a mission to test NASA’s lunar module.

In 2022, OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a nationwide settlement over its role in the opioid crisis, with the Sackler family members who own the company boosting their cash contribution to as much as $6 billion in a deal intended to staunch a flood of lawsuits.

Today’s birthdays: Filmmaker George Miller is 80. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 78. Author Ron Chernow is 76. Football Hall of Famer Randy Gradishar is 73. Musician Robyn Hitchcock is 72. Actor Miranda Richardson is 67. Radio personality Ira Glass is 66. Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 63. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 59. Hockey Hall of Famer Brian Leetch is 57. Actor Julie Bowen is 55. Actor David Faustino is 51. Actor Jessica Biel is 43. Singer Camila Cabello is 28. NBA forward Jayson Tatum is 27.

Today in History
