Out of the past: March 2

2000

Affordable housing might be easier to find in Southeast Missouri following an announcement by the Missouri Housing Development Commission of funding for 43 projects across the state, including $13.4 million in housing tax credits; a project that would result in a 48-unit apartment complex on the site of old Saint Francis Hospital receives more than $600,000 in combined tax-credit assistance from the federal and state governments.

Plans were revealed yesterday for a large mural to be painted on the inside of the Mississippi River floodwall; it will extend from north of the Broadway floodgate south to Independence Street; plans for the 60-panel, historically-themed mural were announced by Tim Blattner of the River Heritage Mural Association.

1975

Colletti’s, an authentic Italian restaurant operated by a family that has long been in the food business, has opened in the old Idan-Ha Hotel building at Broadway and Fountain Street; Mr. and Mrs. R.C. Colletti and their son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Colletti, are operating the business; the family was in the restaurant business eight years in Chester, Illinois, and the past 18 years in Carbondale, Illinois.

Plans are announced by David Patrick for a new building to be constructed at 1809 N. Kingshighway; the building, to be erected by Sides Construction Co., will house a specialty retail furniture store; the land, purchased from Ruby Farrow, will also include a dwelling to be occupied by Patrick and his family.

1950