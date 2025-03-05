Out of the past: March 5

2000

​Cape Girardeau City Councilman Tom Neumeyer will run for state representative on the Democratic ticket; Neumeyer, a Democrat, leaves for Jefferson City, where he intends to file Monday to represent the 158th District, which encompasses most of Cape Girardeau.

Some area voters aren’t sure who they will vote for when they go to the polls Tuesday in Missouri’s first presidential primary since 1988; a random telephone survey conducted by the Southeast Missourian last week found a high percentage of undecided voters, particularly among independents; the newspaper surveyed 227 voters in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City and Chaffee; eight said they didn’t plan to vote; of the remaining 219 voters, 48.4% were undecided.

1975

​Discussion of Lorimier School as a possible new location for the Cape Girardeau Public Library will be the purpose of a luncheon meeting Friday of representatives of the library’s site committee, City Council and Board of Education; the library’s board of trustees requested the meeting, which will be at the Ramada Inn; the site committee will be requesting information on expected rental fees and anticipated maintenance costs, including heating and air conditioning of the building.

If Missouri Attorney General John C. Danforth wants to run for the U.S. Senate, he had better assume a greater interest in local problems, warns a fellow Republican; State Rep. Vernon E. Bruckerhoff, R-St. Marys, says the attorney general’s office has declined to cooperate in his battle — now in its fifth year — to remove the controversial tolls from the Mississippi River bridge at Chester, Illinois.

1950