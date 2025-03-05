Out of the past: March 5

2000
Cape Girardeau City Councilman Tom Neumeyer will run for state representative on the Democratic ticket; Neumeyer, a Democrat, leaves for Jefferson City, where he intends to file Monday to represent the 158th District, which encompasses most of Cape Girardeau.
Some area voters aren’t sure who they will vote for when they go to the polls Tuesday in Missouri’s first presidential primary since 1988; a random telephone survey conducted by the Southeast Missourian last week found a high percentage of undecided voters, particularly among independents; the newspaper surveyed 227 voters in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City and Chaffee; eight said they didn’t plan to vote; of the remaining 219 voters, 48.4% were undecided.
1975
Discussion of Lorimier School as a possible new location for the Cape Girardeau Public Library will be the purpose of a luncheon meeting Friday of representatives of the library’s site committee, City Council and Board of Education; the library’s board of trustees requested the meeting, which will be at the Ramada Inn; the site committee will be requesting information on expected rental fees and anticipated maintenance costs, including heating and air conditioning of the building.
If Missouri Attorney General John C. Danforth wants to run for the U.S. Senate, he had better assume a greater interest in local problems, warns a fellow Republican; State Rep. Vernon E. Bruckerhoff, R-St. Marys, says the attorney general’s office has declined to cooperate in his battle — now in its fifth year — to remove the controversial tolls from the Mississippi River bridge at Chester, Illinois.
1950
The Rev. S.S. Borum of Union City, Tennessee, former pastor at Elvins and former member of the Baptist Foundation board of trustees, speaks at morning and evening services at Red Star Baptist Church; the pulpit committee is presenting Borum as a possible pastor for the church.
Ben G. Rudert of Cape Girardeau, a past commander, is the installing officer at Vandeven Hall when the United Spanish War Veterans, Camp No. 34, Department of Missouri, meets in the afternoon; installed as officers for the ensuing year are commander, Clint H. Denman of Sikeston; senior vice commander, Gray C. Wilson of Cape Girardeau; junior vice commander, Clyde A. Vandivort of Cape Girardeau; chaplain, C.M. Barnes of Marston; quartermaster, Frank S. Bice of Oran; musician, Rudert; adjutant, C.J. Winningham of Jackson; officer of the guard, H.W. Klages; officer of the day, J.W. Fowler; trustee, Giboney Houck, all of Cape Girardeau, and color bearers, Charles T. Berry of Cape Girardeau and W.M. Hartman of Oran.
1925
U.S. Sen. James A. Reed accepts the invitation to attend a vesper service in Cape Girardeau on April 12 honoring the late Louis Houck; Reed, a nationally known orator, was a close friend of Houck; he will be one of the principal speakers at the ceremony; an invitation has also been extended to Gov. Sam A. Baker, also a close friend of the late regent; he has indicated he will also attend and speak.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education is considering the advisability of presenting a request for a bond issue to erect at least one new public school in Cape Girardeau to voters at the regular school election in April; it will hold a meeting within the next few days to definitely determine whether it will be presented at that time; a recent report shows that the present “overflow” of public schools — that is the number of pupils who cannot be taken care of properly under the present system — is 525.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column.
