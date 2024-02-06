From the Morgue: Closing Lorimier School

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education voted in February 1975 to close Lorimier School on Independence Street. Southeast Missourian archive

After years of rumors and speculation, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education decided Feb. 10, 1975, to close Lorimier School on Independence Street for elementary classes.

The decision had been hinted at just the month before when the school board indicated “the old building is near its end as an elementary school” because of declining enrollment.

Almost immediately, there was a suggestion that the school be transformed into a public library, replacing the old Carnegie Library in what was then known as Courthouse Park.

But before any decisions about its fate were made, the Southeast Missourian’s managing editor penned a farewell note to the school that reviewed much of its interesting history. He also added his hopes for the future use of the building.

Here are the stories announcing Lorimier School’s closure and John L. Blue’s tribute a few days later.

Published Tuesday, Feb. 11, 1975, in the Southeast Missourian:

Enrollment drop to close Lorimier

By CECELIA SONDERMAN

Missourian Staff Writer

Lorimier School will be closed for regular elementary classes because of declining enrollment, but its doors will remain open for other purposes.

The Board of Education Monday night voted “to instruct the administration to take steps to close Lorimier School as a regular elementary operation with the understanding that it is used as an educational, public or community facility.”

Jerry W. Ford made the motion; Mrs. Donald R. McBride seconded, and the vote was unanimous...

Supt. Charles E. House told the board annual cost of pupils attending Lorimier School was more than $1,500 per child in average daily attendance as compared to between $700 and $800 in some of the other schools. He predicted the cost would go higher.

He said there was no possibility of bringing more children into Lorimier School because enrollment was also declining in adjacent areas. Pupils at Lorimier are expected to be enrolled at Washington or May Greene schools next year, and staff teachers will be reassigned.

Two vocational classes – nurses aide and practical nurse training – are now being held at Lorimier School along with elementary classes. The elementary operation may stop at the end of the 1974-75 school or at the end of summer school, if such classes are held there this year.

Board members expressed opinions that they would want some type of operation going on in the building. The school district will retain title to the structure...

The original Lorimier School opened in 1872 at the same Independence Street location as the second Lorimier School, now known as Kellerman Lorimier Hall. Southeast Missourian archive

Published Sunday, Feb. 16, 1975, in the Southeast Missourian:

End of a great school…Lorimier

Time, after 102 years, may have ended the formal days for education at a school called Lorimier.

Named for the founder of Cape Girardeau, the first of two schools to bear that name, both on a hilltop site on Independence Street, was ready for occupancy in September 1872.

This week, a century and two years later, the present Board of Education voted to cease its use for public school instruction at the end of the current year.

It has been a long time and a lot of history in between, for it was here that so many of the men and women who have nurtured Cape Girardeau through the years received at least a portion of their education.

Use

One would like to say that there has been continuous use of a Lorimier School during those 100 years plus one. But it isn’t so. There was a lapse of nine years without children’s voices.

The building, which many older citizens remember fondly, finally came to the end of its days in 1928. It was abandoned for school purposes and its equipment moved to Broadway School, itself a landmark, now the Medical Arts Building, unrecognized as a school.

It stayed there, gathering dust, its red bricks, arched windows and shuttered bell tower falling into ruins in its twilight.

Squatters moved in, some eight or 10 families and even put in their own electric lights. Finally, the Board of Education had to evict them.

Razed

The death knell came in May of 1935 when the board, knowing the needs for a modern and additional school in the system, voted to raze the 62-year-old structure and build another on its site.