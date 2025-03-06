Out of the past: March 6

2000

The Southeast Missouri State University Indians are riding a wave of popularity that carried them to a berth in the NCAA Tournament and could take them even further; the team established a school first by winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship yesterday afternoon with a 67-56 victory over Murray State University at Nashville, Tennessee; winning the championship game qualified the team for the NCAA tournament — its first ever in university history.

Cape Girardeau could get a new public works site for $491,000, if the council approves a lease-purchase agreement this evening during its regular meeting at City Hall; the new site, a 12-acre tract along Corporate Circle near Southern Expressway, would give the city public works division a chance to spread out and work better.

1975

The 4-year-old Education and Psychology Building on the Southeast Missouri State University campus will be renamed for Dr. Mark F. Scully, president for 19 years, who will retire this summer; the name change — to Scully Education and Psychology Building — was approved by the Board of Regents at a closed meeting Feb. 20, but wasn’t confirmed until yesterday; the board’s handling of the name change is seen as unusual, because it occurred at a private meeting at which no minutes were taken, nor was the vote of the six regents recorded.

A detailed, 31-page opinion by Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier, written at the request of the County Court, says a reversal of the court’s decision last year to build a jail on the County Farm in Cape Girardeau would be hazardous and would expose the county to additional litigation because there is no legal cause or reason for reversal and because money has been spent as a result of the original order.

1950