Out of the past: March 4

2000

An Evansville, Indiana, construction company will build the main span of the Bill Emerson Memorial bridge at a cost of $53.7 million; the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission awarded the contract yesterday to Taylor Brothers Construction; the Illinois Department of Transportation must still sign off on the contract.

Former GOP rival Elizabeth Dole predicts that women voters will help propel George W. Bush into the presidency; Dole, who endorsed the Texas governor in January, stumps for Bush in Cape Girardeau, meeting with about 20 Bush supporters manning phone banks in a get-out-the-vote push for Tuesday’s primary; she even makes a few calls herself from U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson’s campaign office in the H. and H. Building.

1975

A long-awaited municipal swimming pool complex for Jackson City Park was approved by the Jackson City Council last night, as was a resolution authorizing the city to apply for $600,000 in federal funds for construction of a multipurpose community building; preliminary plans for the pool complex include a 25-meter long, 53-foot wide pool and adjoining junior and wading pools.

Cape Girardeau area residents having telephones installed in their homes yesterday paid $10.50; today, they paid $24; shoppers calling taxicabs by pay phones will pay 10 cents for their calls until later this week; once new equipment is installed, they will pay 20 cents; both are the result of new Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. rate increases, which go into effect today.

1950