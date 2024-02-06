Out of the past: March 4

2000
An Evansville, Indiana, construction company will build the main span of the Bill Emerson Memorial bridge at a cost of $53.7 million; the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission awarded the contract yesterday to Taylor Brothers Construction; the Illinois Department of Transportation must still sign off on the contract.
Former GOP rival Elizabeth Dole predicts that women voters will help propel George W. Bush into the presidency; Dole, who endorsed the Texas governor in January, stumps for Bush in Cape Girardeau, meeting with about 20 Bush supporters manning phone banks in a get-out-the-vote push for Tuesday’s primary; she even makes a few calls herself from U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson’s campaign office in the H. and H. Building.
1975
A long-awaited municipal swimming pool complex for Jackson City Park was approved by the Jackson City Council last night, as was a resolution authorizing the city to apply for $600,000 in federal funds for construction of a multipurpose community building; preliminary plans for the pool complex include a 25-meter long, 53-foot wide pool and adjoining junior and wading pools.
Cape Girardeau area residents having telephones installed in their homes yesterday paid $10.50; today, they paid $24; shoppers calling taxicabs by pay phones will pay 10 cents for their calls until later this week; once new equipment is installed, they will pay 20 cents; both are the result of new Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. rate increases, which go into effect today.
1950
It seems that State College’s building difficulties may be coming to an end; after a tour of Myers Hall and Memorial Hall by architect Kenneth E. Wischmeyer and contractor Ray M. Dilschneider, it is announced that the dispute has ended in agreement; it is is said the latter will withdraw his lawsuit over the buildings.
A former Girardean, James Agee of the Panama Canal Zone, who has been visiting here since Wednesday with Mr. and Mrs. Edward Mayhew, Marie Mayhew and Mr. and Mrs. George Hirsch, left Friday for St. Louis to visit his mother, who lives near that city; Agee was a pharmacist at Finney’s drug store and left here several years ago for the Canal Zone; he is a pharmacist in a government dispensary.
1925
After a 16-year absence from Cape Girardeau, James Astholz, with his family arrive here from Los Angeles to visit his mother, Mrs. H.A. Astholz, and his sister, Mesie Astholz; James Astholz, who since his departure from Cape Girardeau 16 years ago has married and has five children, made the long trip from Los Angeles by automobile by way of Phoenix, Arizona, and Memphis, Tennessee.
The steamer Cape Girardeau arrives here at 4 a.m. from its special Mardi Gras trip to New Orleans and remains until 9 a.m. to discharge its cargo of sugar and give excursionists an opportunity to see Cape Girardeau; among those returning here are Dr. L.T. Popp and family, Mr. and Mrs. I. Ben Miller, Mrs. Arno Zoelsmann and baby and her mother, Mr. and Mrs. A.W. Harrison, Fred Naeter and family, George Natter, Roxie Davis, Mrs. “Ma” Copper and the Goodwin Brothers orchestra.
