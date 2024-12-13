From the Morgue: IC celebrates '69-year-old dream' come true

We’ve all heard of the big plans members of Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish in Jackson have for a new church. They call for the construction of an impressive edifice and the demolition of the 1962 church. You can read about the building program and view designs on the church’s website.

Seventy-five years ago, members of IC celebrated the completion of the parish grade school, which stood close by the church until a tornado re-arranged Jackson on May 6, 2003. It damaged the school and its gymnasium to the point they had to be razed and rebuilt.

Turning back to 1949, the articles in the Southeast Missourian give good descriptions of the new school and also provide historical background on the parish and its efforts in educating the young members of IC.

Published Tuesday, Dec. 6, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:

Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Jackson, 1949. Southeast Missourian archive

Parish at Jackson to have school dedication

JACKSON – The parish of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Jackson will on Dec. 11, at 2 o’clock, dedicate the new School building, the Most Rev. Joseph E. Ritter, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, in charge.

The new school’s cornerstone will be laid and the building dedicated. Outline of the celebration is as follows: Assembly in the church at 2 o’clock, procession to the new building, participated in by the pupils of the school, parishioners, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and visiting clergy, the laying of the cornerstone, blessing and dedication of the structure, followed by a civic affair in the basement and an open house with refreshments served. Everyone is invited, it was stated today.

The school began in 1880, under the pastorate of the Rev. J.L. Gadell. The first classroom was in the rear of the present church, in the room now the sacristy and the Rev. Gadell was the first teacher.

That year the McGuire residence (the [1949] convent building) was bought and made a school building and here the Rev. Gadell taught until the arrival of the Ursuline Sisters in 1882. Then the convent building became temporarily a combination convent and two-room school.

Within a year a two-room classroom frame building was erected on the east side and the school flourished until 1913 when unfortunate circumstances closed the school, and the convent and school building were sold shortly thereafter.

Building was planned

In 1923, under the pastorate of the Rev. Hubert Eggiman, the present frame school was erected. Miss Julia Skornis was teacher and the school was open until 1927, when under the Rev. John J. Bauer, who served from 1927 to 1942, plans were made for the building of a new brick structure, but for financial reasons these plans did not materialize.

In 1942, the Rev. Felix Sommerhouser arrived, the old convent building was re-bought and this time classes reopened with the Sisters of Notre Dame in charge, school opening in September 1942.

In 1946 another one-room building was added to care for the increasing school attendance. In 1946 a drive for funds was begun for the erection of a new modern building and plans were drawn.

In 1947, the Rev. Ferdinand Weiberg was pastor and preparations for the new building continued. The Rev. Francis L. Auer, present pastor, arrived and at the direction of the Archbishop, previous plans were changed to include a church as well as a school. Ground for this combination was broken on April 25, 1948, but due to the high prices it was decided to abandon the idea of a combination building and concentrate on the original plans for a school and at a later date build the church.

The school started in the summer of 1949 and the cornerstone will be laid and the new building blessed and dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, under the title of the Immaculate Conception on Sunday.

Four rooms for teaching

The new school is semi-modern in design with little ornamentation, and is slightly streamlined with recessing of certain courses of brickwork and horizontal lines in windows and exterior doors. The general shape is rectangular, and consists of one story with basement.

On the main floor are four classrooms, rest rooms, library, office, sisters’ lavatory and a central hallway. At present one of the classrooms will be a meeting room. The basement consists of a furnace room, coal bin and kitchen, with a large serving window, in one portion and a cafeteria in another.

Manufactured stone for trim was achieved by pouring concrete into forms on the ground, then rubbing with carborundum to give the effect of cut stone and setting in place in the brickwork. The symbol of the Immaculate Conception is in stone and is located above the stone nameplate over the entrance. A stone cross stands at the extreme top of the entrance.

Brick is used