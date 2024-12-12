Out of the past: Dec. 13

1949

Reports from scattered parts of three cotton counties in this district say some landowners are notifying tenants and sharecroppers that, due to the government program reducing cotton acreage, they won’t renew contracts for the 1950 cotton season; counties most seriously affected by the reduction are Scott, Mississippi and Stoddard; the acreage reduction varies in each county, but is said to average from 15 to 20% countywide.

Attorneys for Mrs. Iska Carmack have filed a petition before the U.S. Court of Appeals for a rehearing of the most recent phase of the Courthouse Park-post office suit; the Court of Appeals recently affirmed a decision handed down in Federal Court here that the city is entitled to compensation for the condemned portion of the park, not the Lorimier heirs, of which Carmack is one.

1924

The Goodwin & Jean poultry house at Delta, which ships an average of two railroad carloads of poultry to New York City each week, will be materially affected by the embargo placed on shipments of chickens from Missouri to New York, says W.T. Dickey, manager of the Delta plant; the two carloads of chickens, shipped nearly every week from the local plant, are valued at $3,000 each, and the embargo will force the poultry house to start dressing the birds before they are shipped; this will require more workers and added expense.

Christmas trees adorn the sidewalks in front of practically every business house in Cape Girardeau’s downtown, and vary-colored lights have been strung along three blocks on Broadway; plans are underway to hold a community Christmas tree in the Good Hope business district for the children of the city; it has been suggested that the tree be erected in the lobby of the Orpheum Theater, and that, on the night of the celebration, city officials close the block between Sprigg and Frederick to traffic; the children will assemble there and march past the tree, where they’ll be given a present by Santa Claus.

