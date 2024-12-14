Out of the past: Dec. 14

1999

​MARBLE HILL — A Houston, Texas-based company may build a $200 million, peak-energy power plant in Bollinger County; the Bollinger County Commission is negotiating with Duke Energy North America, which would pay money to the county in lieu of taxes; the company wants to build a plant to generate electricity during periods of peak demand and sell it to other utilities.

Despite the recent steady rains, Southeast Missouri remains in a severe drought, with rainfall still measuring more than 10 inches below normal for the year; the more than 4 inches of rain that have fallen in Cape Girardeau so far in December ended seven straight months of below-average precipitation, a string that equaled a record set in 1936 during the Dust Bowl years.

1974

​Nearly half of the sun was eclipsed by the moon Friday morning, and students in the Southeast Missouri State University physics department lined up on campus to observe the celestial event under nearly perfect conditions.

Cape Girardeau may soon have an arts and crafts gallery, if the Southeast Missouri Council on the Arts, formerly the Cape Girardeau Arts and Recreation Council, can find adequate facilities, the Council Board of Directors announced; the council is asking the public to help it find accommodations; “Perhaps a Good Samaritan can be located to donate an older building that could be renovated,” says council director Sharon Dow.

1949