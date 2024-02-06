Out of the past: Dec. 15

1999

Phil Meyer would be in familiar territory if he is hired as Southeast Missouri State University’s new head football coach; Meyer, quarterback coach at Iowa State and a former Southeast assistant, was the second of four finalists for the vacant coaching position to be brought to campus for a series of interviews Tuesday; SEMO is searching for a new head man after the resignation of John Mumford, who went 40-70 in 10 seasons with the Indians.

Cost estimates for building a new high school in the Cape Girardeau School District are considerably higher than anticipated, and the Board of Education isn’t sure when voters will be asked to approve the second phase of the district’s construction and renovation program that began in 1997; the latest estimates range from $30.7 million to $47.4 million for the total project.

1974

After operating for nearly 30 years out of its citadel at 215 Broadway with its Thrift Shop across town on Good Hope Street, the Salvation Army has purchased two buildings immediately to the east of its church facilities to bring its services to one location; the purchase includes a small white house at 211 Broadway and a three-and-a-half-story red brick building at 209 Broadway that formerly housed Cape Institutional Foods.

Graduation day finally comes for 387 Southeast Missouri State University graduates, who receive their diplomas in commencement ceremonies at Houck Field House in the afternoon; approximately 2,700 parents, friends and well-wishers pack the gymnasium for the event; commencement speaker is Ronald Jerry Lovelace, public relations director for the St. Louis baseball Cardinals.