Back in Time: A 1915 inquest offers insight, no answers

At the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, one of the many types of projects we work on is gathering information from publicly available sources. One such project culminated in a set of binders listing the headstones in some of Cape Girardeau County’s more than 300 known cemeteries, and another is underway.

For this project, archives assistant Tiffany Fleming pulls information from death certificates available on the Missouri Secretary of State’s Digital Heritage website — they’re searchable by last name, by county and by year, available from 1910 to cases from 50 years ago.

Death certificates can contain a wealth of information, such as who the deceased’s parents were — and their birthplaces — the deceased’s address and occupation, spouse, informant, cause of death and burial place, but that’s only in the case of a known person having died; sometimes, a person died and couldn’t be identified. Many of these were floaters in the Mississippi River, victims of crimes or catastrophes, but then there are others who simply weren’t known.

In 1915, Cape Girardeau County had two major thoroughfares: the Mississippi River and the train tracks. These criss-crossed the county, bearing goods and sometimes drifters. On Aug. 7, 1915, a mangled body was discovered one mile north of Nash, a tiny railroad community approximately six miles south of Cape Girardeau, toward Delta.

According to the inquest file, which is an investigation carried out by the coroner, no witnesses could be found, and his cause of death was determined to be that he’d either been on the track or on a train at the time of his death.

“Unable to say just what position man was in when killed … body mangled so badly, impossible to identify,” coroner E.R. Schoen wrote in the inquest documentation.