Safe House of Southeast Missouri is an organization that helps domestic abuse victims find the resources they need to get out of abusive situations, as well as assist them on their journey to move on from their abusers. The organization also educates the public on issues regarding abusive relationships. According to the Safe House, here is a list of red flags to watch out for with partners as signs of a potentially abusive person.
