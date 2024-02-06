Abuses alcohol or other drugs

Has a history of trouble with the law, gets into fights or breaks and destroys property

Doesn’t work or go to school

Abuses siblings, other family members, children or pets

Puts people down, including your family and friends, or calls them names excessively

Always angry at someone or something

Tries to isolate you and control who you see or where you go

Nags you or forces you to be sexual when you don’t want to

Cheats on you or has lots of partners

Is physically rough with you (pus, pull, yank, squeeze, restrain)

Takes your money or takes advantage of you in other ways

Accuses you of flirting or coming on to others, or accuses you of cheating on them

Doesn’t listen to you or show interest in your opinions or feelings

Things always have to be done their way

Ignores you, gives you the silent treatment or hangs up on you

Lies to you, doesn’t show up for dates or even disappears for days

Checks out or makes lewd comments about others in your presence

Blames all arguments and problems on you

Tells you how to dress or act

Threatens suicide if you break up with them

Experiences extreme mood swings

Tells you to shut up or tells you you’re dumb, stupid, fat or calls you some other name