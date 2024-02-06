All sections
HealthOctober 21, 2024

Did you know? Here are red flags of an abusive partner, according to Safe House of Southeast Missouri

Learn the red flags of an abusive partner from Safe House of Southeast Missouri. Recognize signs like isolation, control, substance abuse, and emotional or physical aggression. Stay informed and safe.

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Safe House of Southeast Missouri offers a number of red flags for abusive relationships.
Safe House of Southeast Missouri offers a number of red flags for abusive relationships.Adobe Stock

Safe House of Southeast Missouri is an organization that helps domestic abuse victims find the resources they need to get out of abusive situations, as well as assist them on their journey to move on from their abusers. The organization also educates the public on issues regarding abusive relationships. According to the Safe House, here is a list of red flags to watch out for with partners as signs of a potentially abusive person.

  • Abuses alcohol or other drugs
  • Has a history of trouble with the law, gets into fights or breaks and destroys property
  • Doesn’t work or go to school
  • Abuses siblings, other family members, children or pets
  • Puts people down, including your family and friends, or calls them names excessively
  • Always angry at someone or something
  • Tries to isolate you and control who you see or where you go
  • Nags you or forces you to be sexual when you don’t want to
  • Cheats on you or has lots of partners
  • Is physically rough with you (pus, pull, yank, squeeze, restrain)
  • Takes your money or takes advantage of you in other ways
  • Accuses you of flirting or coming on to others, or accuses you of cheating on them
  • Doesn’t listen to you or show interest in your opinions or feelings
  • Things always have to be done their way
  • Ignores you, gives you the silent treatment or hangs up on you
  • Lies to you, doesn’t show up for dates or even disappears for days
  • Checks out or makes lewd comments about others in your presence
  • Blames all arguments and problems on you
  • Tells you how to dress or act
  • Threatens suicide if you break up with them
  • Experiences extreme mood swings
  • Tells you to shut up or tells you you’re dumb, stupid, fat or calls you some other name
  • Compares you to former partners or excessively bad-mouths former partners

