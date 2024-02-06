The Scott City Rams closed out the home slate of their regular season in grand fashion on Monday, Oct. 21, with a five-set victory over perennial state powerhouse Advance.

"We couldn't have asked for a better regular season game closer," Scott City head coach Cindy Henry said. "It's always great to win on your home floor but it exceptionally feels good to beat Advance, a very strong, well-coached Advance, is always nice."

Advance took the early advantage with a 25-21 win in the first set. Scott City evened it up with a 25-15 win of their own in the second set. The third and fourth set took a little longer, with the Hornets winning 28-26 and the Rams forcing the fifth set with a 27-25 win.

"Their defense, their effort, they didn't want the ball to hit the floor," Henry said. "They made it their mission to make sure that they dug everything up. They saw the ball well. They put the ball where it needed to be, in our setter's hands, so our attackers could do their jobs."

Led by Lilyan Landis' 19 kills, Makenna Gentry's 32 digs, and Ramsey Spinks' 44 assists, and 28 digs, the Rams won the pivotal final set 15-11 to defeat the Hornets for the first time since 2011.

"The girls came out and they've played like they know that they can play," Henry said. "I was proud of that."

The Rams host the Class 2 District 2 Tournament as the top seed. It's a unique tournament field compared to last year when the Rams won their first district title since 2011. Kelly is entering its first-ever district tournament as a volleyball team and will be playing Woodland on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

St. Vincent won three straight district titles while in Class 1. It's the Indians' first season in Class 2 and ironically their best season (18-8-5) since 2017. Both St. Vincent and Scott City are heavy favorites to meet in the final round on Saturday, Oct. 26.

"We're very compatible with them," Henry said. "I think that it can be anybody's game if we end up in the final."

As for Advance, the Hornets have been a dominating force in Class 1 since 2012, including eight straight district championships and five state titles during that run. They lead the Class 1 District 3 field, which is hosted by Zalma, a sixth seed that has averaged five wins through three years.

Despite an 18-11-2 record, its lowest in 10 years, Advance is still in a favorable position to repeat as district champions. Leopold represents the strongest dark horse to dethrone the Hornets, as the Wildcats are the only team in the tournament to win 20 games.

"It's good competition, and that's the big thing for me," Leopold head coach Heather Jansen said earlier in the season. "I love to go out and have teams that we play point for point with. It makes us a better team. Class 1 right now is a very hard class to be in. We're going up against the best."

Elsewhere in Class 1, the Oak Ridge Blue Jays have won between 16-17 games per season for the last four years, but a district championship seemed out of reach. Led by senior Reagan Howe, this may finally be the year for the Blue Jays, as they enter a Class 1 District 4 field in Crystal City with a comparable record to top-seeded New Haven.

Here is a look at the other local schools entering their respective district tournaments:

Class 3

Saxony Lutheran and Notre Dame once again find themselves in the same district. Saxony Lutheran defeated Notre Dame in straight sets to win the Class 3 District 1 Tournament last year, their fourth straight title.