Weekend Roundup: New XC record set, district softball finals set

Softball District Roundup

Chaffee defeated Kelly 8-0 on Saturday to advance to the Class 2 District 1 championship game. Chaffee’s lineup showered 11 hits on the Hawks. Jordynn Brown led the way with a two-run double. The Red Devils opened the scoring in the first inning after an RBI double from Paizleigh Graham. Carlyanne Cossou drove in a run on a single and thew a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts for Chaffee. Chaffee will take on Neelyville for the district title on Tuesday.

Maddie Preusser drove in six runs on three hits to lead Saxony Lutheran past Lutheran South 12-0 on Saturday. Preusser’s three-run triple in the fifth highlighted a three-hit performance. Lilly Roth allowed five hits and zero runs over five innings for the win. Saxony Lutheran will take on Doniphan on Monday for the Class 3 District 1 title.

Notre Dame defeated DeSoto 4-3 on a walk-off single from Lauren Estes in the eighth inning. The Bulldogs scored on a ground out by Jacie Smith, a double by Ava Miller and on a wild pitch. Taylor Kutz earned the win for Notre Dame after allowing six hits and three runs (zero earned) with six strikeouts over eight innings. Notre Dame advances to the Class 4 District 1 championship game, where the Bulldogs will host Farmington on Monday.

Rilee Monighan went 3-for-4 to lead the Jackson Indians to a 14-4 win over Seckman on Saturday. Miley Conklin’s RBI double highlighted a six-run fourth inning rally. The Indians tallied a total of 17 hits in the game. Jackson will take on Oakville for the Class 5 District 1 title on Monday.