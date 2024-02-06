The Cape Girardeau City Council will consider several proposed ordinance changes Monday, Oct. 21, at City Hall.

According to the council agenda report, many of the proposed changes are considered "minor" and should be changed for "clarity and consistency". Four proposed amendments to the code of ordinances regarding the improvement of parking areas, access management, utilities, and accessory structures are to be considered.

"The City’s standard specifications and drawings require a minimum spacing of 10 feet between residential driveways. The amendment adds a separate standard for driveways serving a townhouse or two-family (duplex) dwelling. Such driveways would have to be separated by a landscaping strip having a minimum width of 18 inches," the agenda report states regarding access management.