NewsOctober 20, 2024

Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances

Cape Girardeau City Council to review ordinance changes for parking, access, utilities, and structures on Oct. 21. Key amendments include driveway spacing and utility definitions.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau City Council will consider several proposed ordinance changes Monday, Oct. 21, at City Hall.

According to the council agenda report, many of the proposed changes are considered "minor" and should be changed for "clarity and consistency". Four proposed amendments to the code of ordinances regarding the improvement of parking areas, access management, utilities, and accessory structures are to be considered.

"The City’s standard specifications and drawings require a minimum spacing of 10 feet between residential driveways. The amendment adds a separate standard for driveways serving a townhouse or two-family (duplex) dwelling. Such driveways would have to be separated by a landscaping strip having a minimum width of 18 inches," the agenda report states regarding access management.

The agenda report states the proposed amendment to the code of ordinances regarding utilities would be to add definitions to the section. According to the amendment, the definitions would describe what a building service line, main, water service connection and "wye" mean.

There will also be an appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission at the meeting.

The council meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

