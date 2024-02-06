Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor

However, earlier this year, the victim told Hicks-Simpson's girlfriend of the abuse. She contacted the victim's mother, who called Poplar Bluff police.

Hicks-Simpson told police there had only been one instance of sexual contact with the victim, but authorities found incriminating videos on his cell phone dating to May of 2023.

Hicks-Simpson is set for sentencing in January. Part of the plea agreement indicates he and prosecutors have agreed to recommend a 20-year prison sentence.

The FBI also investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter is prosecuting the case.