NewsOctober 18, 2024

Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor

Poplar Bluff man admits to sexually exploiting a minor with an intellectual disability. Jason R. Hicks-Simpson faces a 20-year sentence after incriminating videos surface. Sentencing set for January.

Southeast Missourian

A Poplar Bluff man has pleaded guilty to a sex crime involving a minor with an intellectual disability.

A release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming says Jason R. Hicks-Simpson, 46, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor in the case involving a 17-year-old victim.

The victim told authorities the abuse had been ongoing since she was 5 years old. She said Hicks-Simpson had threatened to kill her and her kittens if she told anyone of the abuse.

However, earlier this year, the victim told Hicks-Simpson's girlfriend of the abuse. She contacted the victim's mother, who called Poplar Bluff police.

Hicks-Simpson told police there had only been one instance of sexual contact with the victim, but authorities found incriminating videos on his cell phone dating to May of 2023.

Hicks-Simpson is set for sentencing in January. Part of the plea agreement indicates he and prosecutors have agreed to recommend a 20-year prison sentence.

The FBI also investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter is prosecuting the case.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

