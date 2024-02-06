Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor

A Poplar Bluff man has pleaded guilty to a sex crime involving a minor with an intellectual disability.
A release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming says Jason R. Hicks-Simpson, 46, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor in the case involving a 17-year-old victim.
The victim told authorities the abuse had been ongoing since she was 5 years old. She said Hicks-Simpson had threatened to kill her and her kittens if she told anyone of the abuse.
However, earlier this year, the victim told Hicks-Simpson's girlfriend of the abuse. She contacted the victim's mother, who called Poplar Bluff police.
Hicks-Simpson told police there had only been one instance of sexual contact with the victim, but authorities found incriminating videos on his cell phone dating to May of 2023.
Hicks-Simpson is set for sentencing in January. Part of the plea agreement indicates he and prosecutors have agreed to recommend a 20-year prison sentence.
The FBI also investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter is prosecuting the case.
