End of an era: VintageNOW Fashion Show concludes, but support for Safe House continues - home hero image
CommunityJanuary 17
End of an era: VintageNOW Fashion Show concludes, but support for Safe House con...End of an era: VintageNOW Fashion Show concludes, but support for Safe House continuesThe VintageNOW Fashion Show ends after 16 years of supporting Safe House of Southeast Missouri, raising more than $1 million. Though the show concludes, support continues through new events and projec...
Supreme Court upholds law banning TikTok if it's not sold by its Chinese parent company
WorldJan. 17
Supreme Court upholds law banning TikTok if it's not sold by its Chinese parent companyWASHINGTON (AP) — The
MARK SHERMAN, Associated Press

Top Stories

Public hearing on Ameren rate increase set for Jan. 21
NewsJanuary 17
Public hearing on Ameren rate increase set for Jan. 21Ameren's proposed 15.49% rate hike, totaling $446 million, is under review. A public hearing will be held at Osage Centre on Tuesday, Jan. 21, with virtual sessions on Thursday, Jan. 23 and Friday, Jan. 24. Public feedback is encouraged.
Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
New Missouri rule aims to protect mail-order medications from extreme temperatures
HealthJanuary 17
New Missouri rule aims to protect mail-order medications from extreme temperaturesMissouri introduces a new rule to safeguard mail-order medications from extreme temperatures, addressing concerns about compromised drug efficacy during transit.
Suzanne King ~ The Beacon: Missouri
Photo Gallery: River Campus' production of Hansel and Gretel
CommunityJanuary 15
Photo Gallery: River Campus' production of Hansel and GretelSoutheast Missouri State University's music and theater students team up for a weekend production of "Hansel and Gretel" at the River Campus.
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Cape Girardeau commissioners approve detention contract, inmate health proposal
NewsJanuary 16
Cape Girardeau commissioners approve detention contract, inmate health proposalThe Cape Girardeau County Commission approved contracts for juvenile detention services with Stoddard County and inmate health care with Cardinal Correctional Care, among other issues at Thursday's meeting.
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Soft skills workshops empower students at Cape Central High School
EducationJanuary 17
Soft skills workshops empower students at Cape Central High School Cape Central High School is hosting workshops to equip students with vital soft skills for the workforce. Led by industry professionals, these sessions cover communication, interview etiquette and more.
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Carin Thamke releases 'Zebra in the Woods', a heartwarming animal adventure for young readers
CommunityJanuary 16
Carin Thamke releases 'Zebra in the Woods', a heartwarming animal adventure for young readersCarin Thamke unveils “Zebra in the Woods”, her second book in the Thamke Tales series. This tale, which follows a zebra's journey to trust and adapt to life at Castlewood Stables, is perfect for young readers.
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
News
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1-21-25
NewsJan. 17
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1-21-25
Police report 1-18-25
NewsJan. 17
Police report 1-18-25
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1-21-25
NewsJan. 17
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1-21-25
Cape Girardeau woman arrested after shots fired call
NewsJan. 16
Cape Girardeau woman arrested after shots fired call
Poplar Bluff junior Allison Williamson’s unexpected journey to the diving board
SportsJan. 18
Poplar Bluff junior Allison Williamson’s unexpected journey ...
Allison Williamson's journey from aspiring gymnast to championship diver is marked by resilience and adaptability. Despite being a newcomer to the sport, the Poplar Bluff junior is quickly making waves in her first diving season.
Jackson R-2 Foundation's Red and Black Affair embraces the speakeasy spirit
EducationJan. 17
Jackson R-2 Foundation's Red and Black Affair embraces the speakeasy spirit
Out of the past: Jan. 18
HistoryJan. 17
Out of the past: Jan. 18
Submitted: Epiphany blessing at Guardian Angel School
FaithJan. 17
Submitted: Epiphany blessing at Guardian Angel School
‘Mufasa’ and ‘Sonic 3’ rule first weekend of 2025
Arts & EntertainmentJan. 5
‘Mufasa’ and ‘Sonic 3’ rule first weekend of 2025
SEMO men’s squad holds on, earns huge conference win at Tennessee Tech 77-70
SportsJan. 17
SEMO men’s squad holds on, earns huge conference win at Tennessee Tech 77-70
Jackson girls hoops continue winning streak over Cape Central
SportsJan. 17
Jackson girls hoops continue winning streak over Cape Central
St. Vincent girls red-hot shooting helps rout Grandview in JCAA opener
SportsJan. 17
St. Vincent girls red-hot shooting helps rout Grandview in JCAA opener
Brayden Schenn scores twice in the Blues' 4-1 victory over the Flames, sweep season series 
SportsJan. 17
Brayden Schenn scores twice in the Blues' 4-1 victory over the Flames, sweep season series 
OpinionJan. 17
Our Opinion: MLK Jr. events build communities, strengthen relatio...
OpinionJan. 17
York: How Trump's legal battles shaped his path to the presidency...
OpinionJan. 16
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on inflation, Trump's legacy, a...
OpinionJan. 16
Lowry: It's OK that we don't have more female firefighters
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies toward its best week since Trump's election
BusinessJan. 17
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies toward its best week since Trump's election
Wall Street's momentum slows
BusinessJan. 16
Wall Street's momentum slows
Gym memberships surge at start of new year
BusinessJan. 13
Gym memberships surge at start of new year
Bon Bon’s relocating to new Kingshighway storefront
BusinessJan. 13
Bon Bon’s relocating to new Kingshighway storefront
Junk food turns public villain as power shifts in Washington
HealthJan. 17
Junk food turns public villain as power shifts in Washington
Meet the Experts: 3 ways to reduce inflammation and increase mobility from Jackson Healing Arts
HealthJan. 17
Meet the Experts: 3 ways to reduce inflammation and increase mobility from Jackson Healing Arts
Biggest threat to construction workers: suicide
HealthJan. 15
Biggest threat to construction workers: suicide
Did you know? What does OSHA say about employees working in the cold?
HealthJan. 14
Did you know? What does OSHA say about employees working in the cold?
Ask a foodie: Tales from The Bayou: Confessions of a reluctant survivalist
FoodJan. 16
Ask a foodie: Tales from The Bayou: Confessions of a reluctant survivalist
Recipe Swap: Score big with these savory snacks and sliders perfect for any game day gathering
FoodJan. 15
Recipe Swap: Score big with these savory snacks and sliders perfect for any game day gathering
A Harte Appetite: Just desserts for 2024
FoodJan. 9
A Harte Appetite: Just desserts for 2024
Ask a foodie: One order of Crab Rangoon, heavy on the crab, please
FoodJan. 8
Ask a foodie: One order of Crab Rangoon, heavy on the crab, please
Music and theater students bring 'Hansel and Gretel' to life at River Campus
CommunityJan. 15
Music and theater students bring 'Hansel and Gretel' to life at River Campus
“It’s Nice to Have Old Friends:" Group from former Sedgewickville, Mo., school gathers monthly
CommunityJan. 14
“It’s Nice to Have Old Friends:" Group from former Sedgewickville, Mo., school gathers monthly
Aska Maret to perform as part of Underground Jazz series this weekend
CommunityJan. 13
Aska Maret to perform as part of Underground Jazz series this weekend
Adopt Casey 1-11-25
CommunityJan. 11
Adopt Casey 1-11-25
