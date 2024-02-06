Saturday, January 18
47°F /
Cape Girardeau
Latest
News
Business
Sports
Semoball
Obituaries
A&E
Opinion
World
E-Edition
Donate
All sections
Donate
E-Edition
Obituaries
News
Latest Stories
Business
Sports
Semoball
Health
Arts & Entertainment
Photo & Video
Sports Gallery
History
Food
Faith
Events
Records
Opinion
Community
Family
Education
semoEvents Calendar
World
Elections
Shopping
Classifieds
Auctions
Homes
SEMO Search
Jobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Submit Speak Out
Submit a Story or Photo
Submit Classified
Delisting Request
Submit Event
Wedding Form
Links
Contact Us
Support Guide
Newsletters
Terms of Service
AI Policy
Community
January 17
End of an era: VintageNOW Fashion Show concludes, but support for Safe House con...
End of an era: VintageNOW Fashion Show concludes, but support for Safe House continues
The VintageNOW Fashion Show ends after 16 years of supporting Safe House of Southeast Missouri, raising more than $1 million. Though the show concludes, support continues through new events and projec...
World
Jan. 17
Supreme Court upholds law banning TikTok if it's not sold by its Chinese parent company
WASHINGTON (AP) — The
MARK SHERMAN, Associated Press
Top Stories
News
January 17
Public hearing on Ameren rate increase set for Jan. 21
Ameren's proposed 15.49% rate hike, totaling $446 million, is under review. A public hearing will be held at Osage Centre on Tuesday, Jan. 21, with virtual sessions on Thursday, Jan. 23 and Friday, Jan. 24. Public feedback is encouraged.
Nathan Gladden
Health
January 17
New Missouri rule aims to protect mail-order medications from extreme temperatures
Missouri introduces a new rule to safeguard mail-order medications from extreme temperatures, addressing concerns about compromised drug efficacy during transit.
Suzanne King ~ The Beacon: Missouri
Community
January 15
Photo Gallery: River Campus' production of Hansel and Gretel
Southeast Missouri State University's music and theater students team up for a weekend production of "Hansel and Gretel" at the River Campus.
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
News
January 16
Cape Girardeau commissioners approve detention contract, inmate health proposal
The Cape Girardeau County Commission approved contracts for juvenile detention services with Stoddard County and inmate health care with Cardinal Correctional Care, among other issues at Thursday's meeting.
Christopher Borro
Education
January 17
Soft skills workshops empower students at Cape Central High School
Cape Central High School is hosting workshops to equip students with vital soft skills for the workforce. Led by industry professionals, these sessions cover communication, interview etiquette and more.
J.C. Reeves
Community
January 16
Carin Thamke releases 'Zebra in the Woods', a heartwarming animal adventure for young readers
Carin Thamke unveils “Zebra in the Woods”, her second book in the Thamke Tales series. This tale, which follows a zebra's journey to trust and adapt to life at Castlewood Stables, is perfect for young readers.
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Advertisement
Trending Stories
News
Jan. 16
Contractor for Jackson's US 61 bridge project expects work t...
Sports
Jan. 13
Remembering Jess Bolen: A baseball legacy and community icon
Obituaries
Jan. 14
Linda Hanebrink
News
Jan. 16
Improvements, additions coming to Cape Parks and Recreation ...
Obituaries
Jan. 16
Jesse Bolen
Obituaries
Jan. 14
Anne Tlapek
News
View More
News
Jan. 17
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1-21-25
News
Jan. 17
Police report 1-18-25
News
Jan. 17
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 1-21-25
News
Jan. 16
Cape Girardeau woman arrested after shots fired call
View More
Advertisement
Media Gallery
Sports
Jan. 18
Poplar Bluff junior Allison Williamson’s unexpected journey ...
Allison Williamson's journey from aspiring gymnast to championship diver is marked by resilience and adaptability. Despite being a newcomer to the sport, the Poplar Bluff junior is quickly making waves in her first diving season.
Latest
World
Jan. 17
Attorneys for fire victim say utility may have destroyed evidence of what caused deadly LA-area fire
World
Jan. 17
Blessings for dogs? Bring them to Mexico City's cathedral and St. Anthony will do the rest
World
Jan. 17
Fires scorched campuses across Los Angeles. Many schools are seeking places to hold classes
World
Jan. 17
Israel prepares for hostages' return with scant knowledge of their condition
Top Story by Section
Education
Jan. 17
Jackson R-2 Foundation's Red and Black Affair embraces the speakeasy spirit
History
Jan. 17
Out of the past: Jan. 18
Faith
Jan. 17
Submitted: Epiphany blessing at Guardian Angel School
Arts & Entertainment
Jan. 5
‘Mufasa’ and ‘Sonic 3’ rule first weekend of 2025
Receive Daily Headlines FREE
Sign up today!
Sign Up
Current Weather
Fri 17
47°F
56°
32°
7 DAYS FORECAST
Sat 18
17°
23°
Sun 19
6°
23°
Mon 20
12°
23°
Tue 21
11°
34°
Wed 22
24°
38°
Thu 23
21°
37°
Sports
View More
Sports
Jan. 17
SEMO men’s squad holds on, earns huge conference win at Tennessee Tech 77-70
Sports
Jan. 17
Jackson girls hoops continue winning streak over Cape Central
Sports
Jan. 17
St. Vincent girls red-hot shooting helps rout Grandview in JCAA opener
Sports
Jan. 17
Brayden Schenn scores twice in the Blues' 4-1 victory over the Flames, sweep season series
View More
Editorial
View More
Opinion
Jan. 17
Our Opinion: MLK Jr. events build communities, strengthen relatio...
Opinion
Jan. 17
York: How Trump's legal battles shaped his path to the presidency...
Opinion
Jan. 16
Speak Out: Readers share thoughts on inflation, Trump's legacy, a...
Opinion
Jan. 16
Lowry: It's OK that we don't have more female firefighters
Advertisement
Business
View More
Business
Jan. 17
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies toward its best week since Trump's election
Business
Jan. 16
Wall Street's momentum slows
Business
Jan. 13
Gym memberships surge at start of new year
Business
Jan. 13
Bon Bon’s relocating to new Kingshighway storefront
View More
Health
View More
Health
Jan. 17
Junk food turns public villain as power shifts in Washington
Health
Jan. 17
Meet the Experts: 3 ways to reduce inflammation and increase mobility from Jackson Healing Arts
Health
Jan. 15
Biggest threat to construction workers: suicide
Health
Jan. 14
Did you know? What does OSHA say about employees working in the cold?
View More
Food
View More
Food
Jan. 16
Ask a foodie: Tales from The Bayou: Confessions of a reluctant survivalist
Food
Jan. 15
Recipe Swap: Score big with these savory snacks and sliders perfect for any game day gathering
Food
Jan. 9
A Harte Appetite: Just desserts for 2024
Food
Jan. 8
Ask a foodie: One order of Crab Rangoon, heavy on the crab, please
View More
Community
View More
Community
Jan. 15
Music and theater students bring 'Hansel and Gretel' to life at River Campus
Community
Jan. 14
“It’s Nice to Have Old Friends:" Group from former Sedgewickville, Mo., school gathers monthly
Community
Jan. 13
Aska Maret to perform as part of Underground Jazz series this weekend
Community
Jan. 11
Adopt Casey 1-11-25
View More
The Best Years: January 2025
The Best Years: December 2024
flourish: Winter 2024
The Best Years: November 2024
Flourish: Fall 2024
B Magazine: October 2024
Here: 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREE
Sign up today!
Sign Up
Shopping
Classifieds
Auctions
Homes
SEMO Search
Jobs
Links
Contact Us
Support Guide
Newsletters
Terms of Service
AI Policy
Submission Forms
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Submit Speak Out
Submit a Story or Photo
Submit Classified
Delisting Request
Submit Event
Wedding Form
© 2025 rustmedia
Sitemap
Terms
Privacy