Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat

Cape Girardeau City Council Ward 5 candidates have been announced as Eric Redinger and Bryan Johnson, as the application deadline closed Tuesday, Nov. 19.
According to city of Cape Girardeau public information manager Nicolette Brennan, Redinger or Johnson will replace current Ward 5 Councilman Ryan Essex, who was appointed to the seat Oct. 7 after Rhett Pierce's resignation. Pierce resigned shortly after he was arrested on one count of drug trafficking and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm Sept. 27. He resigned from the council effective Sept. 28, and was federally indicted Oct. 1.
According to prior Southeast Missourian reporting, Redinger and Johnson were among a list of people along with Essex who applied to be appointed as interim council member.
Redinger is the Southeast Missouri State Uniersity Recreation Services director and has served as the Library Board of Trustees president. Redinger told the council at an Oct. 7 meeting that he would run to be elected for the Ward 5 position if he was appointed.
Johnson is one of the owners of The TeeHouse Complex in Cape Girardeau. Johnson said at the Oct. 7 council meeting that he would strive for "transparency" while on the council when speaking on the possibility of being appointed.
The special election for the Ward 5 council seat will take place Tuesday, April 8.
