Submitted: Casino employees donate to Shop with a Hero
Century Casino employees raised over $450 for the Shop with a Hero program, benefiting local children.
Century Casino employees raised over $450 for Shop with a Hero at the Cape Walmart. Presenting the donation to Cpl. Johnny Spencer of Cape Girardeau Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 51 are Century Casino managers Diane Metcalf, Chelsea LaMunion, Kellie Mirly, and Donal Parker.Submitted by Valerie Wondrick
