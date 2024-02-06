All sections
Submitted Story
FaithNovember 19, 2024

Submitted: Faithfulness

Guardian Angel School celebrated faithfulness in October, honoring students Aubrey Graviett and Sadie Seyer for their devotion in school and church.

Aubrey Graviett in 3rd grade and Sadie Seyer in 1st grade are the winners of the fruit of the spirit of faithfulness. They were the October winners. Submitted by Debbie Gaines
One of the teachers shared why she thought Sadie Seyer had the best quality of faithfulness of all the lower grade students. Submitted by Debbie Gaines
Aubrey Graviett was honored as the recipient of the fruit of the spirit of faithfulness. Submitted by Debbie Gaines

The fruit of the spirit for the month of October at Guardian Angel School was faithfulness. Two students were chosen out of the whole student body that embodied the most faithfulness in school and church. The October winners were Aubrey Graviett in 3rd grade and Sadie Seyer in 1st grade.

Some examples of Sadie's traits are her faithfulness and reverence when she prays. She has been able to pray the Angelus at lunch time since she was in pre-k. Religion class is her favorite class.

Aubrey shows faithfulness in the classroom in her love for the Saints and excitement to study religion. She is very respectful in church during prayer. She shares her love for Jesus with others.

During an assembly on November 14, the 2 students were given a t-shirt and a coupon book with special items such as dress down days and homework passes. The fruit of the spirit award in November will be for goodness

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

