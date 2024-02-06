All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessNovember 19, 2024

SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, lumber, mining industries

The importance of natural resources on the local economy played a key role in one of the panels at Thursday's SEEDS economic symposium.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
A group of local industrial leaders discuss the use of Southeast Missouri's natural resources and how it has helped the region on the national and global stage during the SEEDS conference Thursday, Nov. 14, in Cape Girardeau. From left, Craig Conklin, Charles Kruse, Darren Chapman, Tommy Petzoldt and Dustin Boatwright.
A group of local industrial leaders discuss the use of Southeast Missouri's natural resources and how it has helped the region on the national and global stage during the SEEDS conference Thursday, Nov. 14, in Cape Girardeau. From left, Craig Conklin, Charles Kruse, Darren Chapman, Tommy Petzoldt and Dustin Boatwright.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

Fitting for a conference with the acronym of SEEDS, the Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium on Thursday, Nov. 14, featured a panel with regional experts in nature resource industries.

Dustin Boatwright, chairman of the Missouri Highway Commission, moderated a conversation with Buzzi Unicem USA plant manager Craig Conklin; Charles Kruse, former Missouri Department of Agriculture director; Tommy Petzoldt of East Perry Lumber Co. in Frohna; and Darren Chapman, deputy commercial director of US Strategic Metals.

Boatwright discussed the distinction of the Southeast Missouri landscape. Historically a swampland, it has over time been converted into a major agricultural hub.

“It’s always been amazing to me that, in the seven counties of the Bootheel on a little less than 10% of the cultivated acres of the state of Missouri, over a third of the crop production is produced in those counties,” said Kruse, a fourth-generation Dexter farmer.

He credited this in part to the proximity of the Mississippi River and its port system. The abundance of natural resources creates economic value for the communities that produce them, he added, especially in terms of job growth.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The panelists discussed the abundance of natural resources the region has, from raw minerals such as cobalt, nickel and copper in the Iron Range to vast forests in the Ozarks for lumber.

“In the state of Missouri, there are more trees growing and actually dying than we can harvest every year. The trees in our state are healthy, they’re doing great, so we are trying to find ways to utilize these to help out not only our business but our local economies,” said Petzoldt, a third-generation saw mill owner.

They also discussed the use of technology, in particular drones and AI programs, and how it impacts their respective industries by providing new job opportunities and additional automation.

“When we invest in infrastructure in this country … what we’re trying to do is bring reliability to these private businesses that want to invest in the state of Missouri and the Mississippi Valley and the United States,” Boatwright said.

The SEEDS conference was held at Drury Plaza Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau, and was a partnership between the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast Missouri State University’s Harrison College of Business & Computing. Thursday’s conference was the sixth in the program’s history.

Story Tags
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in...
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestria...
BusinessNov. 18
Wall Street rises following last week's slide

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
BusinessNov. 18
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
Federal Reserve economist predicts slow but steady economic growth for 2025 at SEEDS conference presentation
BusinessNov. 16
Federal Reserve economist predicts slow but steady economic growth for 2025 at SEEDS conference presentation
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy