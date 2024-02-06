Fitting for a conference with the acronym of SEEDS, the Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium on Thursday, Nov. 14, featured a panel with regional experts in nature resource industries.

Dustin Boatwright, chairman of the Missouri Highway Commission, moderated a conversation with Buzzi Unicem USA plant manager Craig Conklin; Charles Kruse, former Missouri Department of Agriculture director; Tommy Petzoldt of East Perry Lumber Co. in Frohna; and Darren Chapman, deputy commercial director of US Strategic Metals.

Boatwright discussed the distinction of the Southeast Missouri landscape. Historically a swampland, it has over time been converted into a major agricultural hub.

“It’s always been amazing to me that, in the seven counties of the Bootheel on a little less than 10% of the cultivated acres of the state of Missouri, over a third of the crop production is produced in those counties,” said Kruse, a fourth-generation Dexter farmer.

He credited this in part to the proximity of the Mississippi River and its port system. The abundance of natural resources creates economic value for the communities that produce them, he added, especially in terms of job growth.