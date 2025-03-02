All sections
BusinessMarch 2, 2025

Notre Dame alumnus Taylor Essner becomes member at Missouri law firm

Taylor Essner, a Notre Dame Regional High School alum, has been named a member of Lewis Rice law firm.

Christopher Borro
Taylor Essner
Taylor Essner

Taylor Essner, a 2010 Notre Dame Regional High School graduate and former Cape Girardeau resident, has become a member at the St. Louis- and Kansas City-based Lewis Rice law firm. Essner joined the firm in 2017, practicing in its litigation department.

His focuses are construction law, commercial litigation, products liability and class action lawsuits. His work spans the construction, manufacturing, agriculture, energy and healthcare sectors.

He was named to the Missouri & Kansas Super Lawyers “Rising Stars” list in 2023 and 2024.

“I congratulate Taylor on this well-deserved accomplishment,” Lewis Rice chairman Richard Walsh, Jr. said in a Wednesday, Feb. 26 news release. “With his professionalism and dedication to the firm, Taylor has and will continue to exemplify Lewis Rice’s core value of superior client service.”

Essner’s cases have involved the likes of construction defects, delay and disruption claims, mechanic’s liens, contract disputes, defective parts and personal injuries.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

