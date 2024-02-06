Wall Street stabilized in premarket trading Wednesday in a rocky week dominated by steep U.S. tariffs, and retialitory tariffs from Mexico, Canada and China, that have roiled global markets.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each ticked up 0.2%. Nasdaq futures rose 0.4%.

Yet the gains are far from recouping losses this week as the trade war between the U.S. and key trading partners grows hotter.

The Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico starting Tuesday as well as doubling tariffs for Chinese exports. All three countries have announced retaliatory actions, sparking worries about a slowdown in the global economy.

“The global trade outlook for 2025 is marked by solid growth amid significant challenges, many of which can be traced back to the policies proposed by U.S. President Trump,” economists at ING said in a report.

But global trade is diverse, with the United States accounting for just 13.6% of total global exports and a similar share of global imports. China's exports to the rest of Asia have been surging and that can help offset reduced trade with the United States, they noted.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 1.2%, with more than 80% of the stocks in the benchmark index closing lower. The Dow slid 1.6% and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.4%. The major U.S. markets are down 3% this week.

Three major U.S. banks, among Tuesday's biggest losers, are up early after the government dropped its lawsuit against them over their Zelle payment systems. Wells Fargo, JPMorgan and Bank of America all ticked up around 1% after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau pulled its lawsuit that charged the banks with failing to protect consumers from fraud via Zelle.

While markets have been consumed with tariffs in recent days, there will be an opportunity to shift focus on Friday when the government reports its latest jobs data. Largely stable in recent years, anxiety is growing about how Trump's massive government downsizing plans will affect the labor market.

Financial markets could soon face more twists in the tariff drama. After Tuesday's closing bell, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Fox Business News that the U.S. would likely meet Canada and Mexico “in the middle" on tariffs, with an announcement coming as soon as Wednesday.