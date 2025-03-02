Vascular surgery specialist Kaitlyn Rountree joins Saint Francis

Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced the hiring of a new doctor.

Kaitlyn Rountree, doctor of osteopathic medicine, joined Cape Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery at 3250 Gordonville Road, Suite 358.

Rountree completed her medical education in 2015 at A.T. Still University in Kirksville and her residency at the University of Missouri in Columbia. She specializes in vascular surgery, and she is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Vascular Surgery.