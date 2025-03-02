All sections
BusinessMarch 2, 2025

Vascular surgery specialist Kaitlyn Rountree joins Saint Francis

Saint Francis Healthcare System welcomes Dr. Kaitlyn Rountree, a board-certified vascular surgery specialist, to Cape Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, enhancing their expert medical team.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Kaitlyn Rountree
Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced the hiring of a new doctor.

Kaitlyn Rountree, doctor of osteopathic medicine, joined Cape Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery at 3250 Gordonville Road, Suite 358.

Rountree completed her medical education in 2015 at A.T. Still University in Kirksville and her residency at the University of Missouri in Columbia. She specializes in vascular surgery, and she is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Vascular Surgery.

