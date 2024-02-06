All sections
March 6, 2025

Honoring a hero: Cape Girardeau Lions Club celebrates Bob Phalen's 100th birthday with an Honor Flight to D.C.

Cape Girardeau Lions Club honors WWII veteran Bob Phalen's 100th birthday with a special Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., marking a historic milestone for the club and celebrating a life of service.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Bob Phalen, after turning 100 years old Saturday, March 1, will be aboard a special Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 27, thanks to the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club.
The Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club has been around since 1922, more than a century of community service in the area. In the club's century, no member has turned 100 until Bob Phalen reached the mark Saturday, March 1.

On Wednesday, March 5, the Lions Club met in the reception hall of the Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center to give a special presentation to Phalen for his birthday.

Phalen, a WWII Navy veteran, was awarded a spot in the upcoming Honor Flight on Thursday, March 27, and a certificate of achievement by David Cantrell presented by VFW Post 3838, the Avenue of Flags and the Robert Wake Foundation.

This will be just the second Honor Flight to fly out of Cape Girardeau. Those on the flight will meet at the Veterans Home and be escorted to the Cape airport where they will be welcomed with presentations, including the state flag by state Senator Jamie Burger, and singing

The Honor Flight will fly to Washington, D.C., where Phalen, his guest and others, will spend two days exploring the capital. They will see monuments, statues and the Smithsonian Institution.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

