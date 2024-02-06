All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
BusinessMarch 3, 2025

Gasoline prices cheaper in central, southeast United States

Gasoline prices are dropping below $3 per gallon in central and southeast U.S., with Missouri seeing significantly lower costs than the national average. Meanwhile, the west coast and northeast face higher prices.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

More and more states are seeing gas dip under $3 per gallon, something Missouri has been experiencing for months. The most expensive states to fill up the gas tank are on the west coast and in the northeast.

The national averages stood at $3.10 for regular gasoline and $3.65 for diesel fuel per gallon. In Missouri, these costs were significantly lower: $2.83 for regular gasoline and $3.29 per gallon of diesel, good for the 14th cheapest in the nation.

Most states in the central and southeastern parts of the country have the lowest gasoline prices, aside from usual outliers such as Illinois and Florida. States in the west and northeast are experiencing the highest prices.

The lowest average is in Mississippi at just $2.66 a gallon, while California’s average at $4.80 is the most expensive by 25 cents.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.78;

Cape Girardeau: $2.81;

Perry: $2.82;

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scott: $2.85.

Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)

Cape Girardeau: $2.69 to $2.83;

Jackson: $2.56 to $2.67;

Marble Hill: $2.76;

Perryville: $2.75 to $2.90;

Scott City: $2.87 to 2.99.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessMar. 3
Delta Asphalt wins national award for Mississippi County pav...
BusinessMar. 3
Commerce Bank welcomes Gary Howard back in new role
BusinessMar. 3
Vascular surgery specialist Kaitlyn Rountree joins Saint Fra...
BusinessMar. 3
Notre Dame alumnus Taylor Essner becomes member at Missouri ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wall Street remains relatively calm ahead of Trump's latest deadline on tariffs
BusinessMar. 3
Wall Street remains relatively calm ahead of Trump's latest deadline on tariffs
Consumers cut spending by most in four years last month even as inflation fell
BusinessMar. 2
Consumers cut spending by most in four years last month even as inflation fell
Wall Street rises to make its dreary February not quite as bad
BusinessFeb. 28
Wall Street rises to make its dreary February not quite as bad
Ameren open houses an opportunity to learn about Grand Tower Crossing project
BusinessFeb. 26
Ameren open houses an opportunity to learn about Grand Tower Crossing project
Chateau Girardeau focuses on security, individuality at new memory care wing
BusinessFeb. 25
Chateau Girardeau focuses on security, individuality at new memory care wing
Wall Street holds steadier but still falls following last week's tumble
BusinessFeb. 24
Wall Street holds steadier but still falls following last week's tumble
Apple announces $500 billion investment in US amid tariff threats that could affect the iPhone
BusinessFeb. 24
Apple announces $500 billion investment in US amid tariff threats that could affect the iPhone
Little change in gasoline prices for the week
BusinessFeb. 24
Little change in gasoline prices for the week
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy