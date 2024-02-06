Gasoline prices cheaper in central, southeast United States

More and more states are seeing gas dip under $3 per gallon, something Missouri has been experiencing for months. The most expensive states to fill up the gas tank are on the west coast and in the northeast.

The national averages stood at $3.10 for regular gasoline and $3.65 for diesel fuel per gallon. In Missouri, these costs were significantly lower: $2.83 for regular gasoline and $3.29 per gallon of diesel, good for the 14th cheapest in the nation.

Most states in the central and southeastern parts of the country have the lowest gasoline prices, aside from usual outliers such as Illinois and Florida. States in the west and northeast are experiencing the highest prices.

The lowest average is in Mississippi at just $2.66 a gallon, while California’s average at $4.80 is the most expensive by 25 cents.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

Bollinger: $2.78;

Cape Girardeau: $2.81;

Perry: $2.82;