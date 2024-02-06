World shares are mixed after Trump pulls back on some tariffs

BANGKOK (AP) — European shares opened mostly lower and U.S. futures dropped more than 1% on Thursday after most Asian markets ended the day with gains.

Selling pressure kicked in after Wall Street's rally, which was spurred by President Donald Trump’s decision to give a one-month exemption for U.S. automakers on his 25% tariffs for Mexican and Canadian imports. That raised hopes he may avoid a worst-case trade war that grinds down economies and sends inflation higher.

Germany's DAX gained 0.5% to 23,194.03 and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.5% to 8,135.30. Britain's FTSE 100 sank 1% to 8,670.99.

The future for the S&P 500 was down 1.2% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 1% lower.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.8% to 37,704.93. Japanese automakers' shares surged in U.S. trading, though Toyota Motor Corp.'s shares fell back in Tokyo trading. losing 1%. Honda Motor Corp. gained 2% and Nissan Motor Co. rose 1.1%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.3% to 24,369.71 following Chinese government reports to the annual legislative session that showed a greater resolve by Beijing to boost consumer spending and other domestic demand.

The Shanghai Composite index advanced 1.2% to 3,381.10.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 0.7% to 2,576.16, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia slipped 0.6% to 8,094.70.

Taiwan's Taiex shed 0.7%, while the SET in Bangkok skidded 1.4%.