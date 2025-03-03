Delta Asphalt wins national award for Mississippi County pavement work

The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) announced in a Monday, Feb. 24, news release that Delta Asphalt of Cape Girardeau won a 2024 Quality in Construction Award and would be recognized at the association’s 70th annual meeting.
Delta Asphalt won the award for a project in Mississippi County, paving Route UU from Highway 62 in Charleston to Route D near Anniston. Delta incorporated reclaimed asphalt pavement in the overlay, which NAPA credits for reducing landfill waste and improving pavement longevity.
“The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors’ projects earning a Quality in Construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment,” 2024 NAPA chairman Brady Meldrem said in the news release. “Earning the Quality in Construction Award demonstrates that Delta Asphalt has met or exceeded these rigorous standards.”
