Delta Asphalt wins national award for Mississippi County pavement work

The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) announced in a Monday, Feb. 24, news release that Delta Asphalt of Cape Girardeau won a 2024 Quality in Construction Award and would be recognized at the association’s 70th annual meeting.

Delta Asphalt won the award for a project in Mississippi County, paving Route UU from Highway 62 in Charleston to Route D near Anniston. Delta incorporated reclaimed asphalt pavement in the overlay, which NAPA credits for reducing landfill waste and improving pavement longevity.