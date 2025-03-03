All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
BusinessMarch 3, 2025

Delta Asphalt wins national award for Mississippi County pavement work

Delta Asphalt of Cape Girardeau secures a prestigious 2024 Quality in Construction Award from NAPA for its innovative pavement work in Mississippi County, enhancing durability and reducing waste.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) announced in a Monday, Feb. 24, news release that Delta Asphalt of Cape Girardeau won a 2024 Quality in Construction Award and would be recognized at the association’s 70th annual meeting.

Delta Asphalt won the award for a project in Mississippi County, paving Route UU from Highway 62 in Charleston to Route D near Anniston. Delta incorporated reclaimed asphalt pavement in the overlay, which NAPA credits for reducing landfill waste and improving pavement longevity.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors’ projects earning a Quality in Construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment,” 2024 NAPA chairman Brady Meldrem said in the news release. “Earning the Quality in Construction Award demonstrates that Delta Asphalt has met or exceeded these rigorous standards.”

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessMar. 3
Commerce Bank welcomes Gary Howard back in new role
BusinessMar. 3
Vascular surgery specialist Kaitlyn Rountree joins Saint Fra...
BusinessMar. 3
Notre Dame alumnus Taylor Essner becomes member at Missouri ...
BusinessMar. 3
Free business workshop boot camp starts in Madison County

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gasoline prices cheaper in central, southeast United States
BusinessMar. 3
Gasoline prices cheaper in central, southeast United States
Wall Street remains relatively calm ahead of Trump's latest deadline on tariffs
BusinessMar. 3
Wall Street remains relatively calm ahead of Trump's latest deadline on tariffs
Consumers cut spending by most in four years last month even as inflation fell
BusinessMar. 2
Consumers cut spending by most in four years last month even as inflation fell
Wall Street rises to make its dreary February not quite as bad
BusinessFeb. 28
Wall Street rises to make its dreary February not quite as bad
Ameren open houses an opportunity to learn about Grand Tower Crossing project
BusinessFeb. 26
Ameren open houses an opportunity to learn about Grand Tower Crossing project
Chateau Girardeau focuses on security, individuality at new memory care wing
BusinessFeb. 25
Chateau Girardeau focuses on security, individuality at new memory care wing
Wall Street holds steadier but still falls following last week's tumble
BusinessFeb. 24
Wall Street holds steadier but still falls following last week's tumble
Apple announces $500 billion investment in US amid tariff threats that could affect the iPhone
BusinessFeb. 24
Apple announces $500 billion investment in US amid tariff threats that could affect the iPhone
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy