Commerce Bank welcomes Gary Howard back in new role

Gary Howard, Jr. is rejoining the Commerce Bank team. The Jackson resident will serve as a business banking relationship manager. He previously worked for the bank as a market relationship manager.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gary back to the Commerce," Nick Burger, president of Commerce Bank-Cape Girardeau/Jackson, said in a Wednesday, Feb. 26 news release. "His extensive background in banking and sales, combined with his deep understanding of our community make him an excellent addition to our team. Gary's experience and engaging personality are a tremendous asset to our customers and colleagues alike.”