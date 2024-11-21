There are very few programs in Southeast Missouri that can say they went to six state quarterfinals in seven years, but Jackson is there and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Indians, having rolled Seckman for a second consecutive year in the Class 6 District 1 championship as the No. 2 seed, are ready and raring to go for a matchup with District 2-winning Kirkwood this Friday night.

That being said, the Pioneers are undoubtedly just as excited as they look to get back into the state semifinals for the first time since their Class 6-winning 2016 season.

Led by coach Jeremy Maclin, legendary former Missouri football wide receiver with an impressive National Football League résumé to boot, those Pioneers have a lot of hype, and for some great reason.

Knocking off Christian Brothers last round, using a late surge defensively to hold off the Cadets in a 28-26 victory on the road to pull off an upset just about nobody saw coming, Kirkwood is at the center of local interest going into the quarterfinals.

A quick glance at the Pioneers’ schedule will tell you they’re underwhelming, but further analysis will tell you that’s anything but the truth.

At 8-2, Kirkwood has fallen twice this season, but its losses, one to 11-1 Lafayette and another to 9-1 Eureka, are among the most impressive in the state and reflect a team with an elite defense and a tough offense to boot.

Owen Nesslage ranks among the best passers Jackson has seen all season. With over 3,100 passing yards this season, and a 31 to 8 touchdown/interception ratio, the Maryville baseball commit is a serious problem for any defense.