Opening its postseason on the highest of highs, Jackson girls basketball placed a punishing blow upon Mehlville on Thursday night. Winning 74-13, the top-seeded Indians solidified their win with a magnificent defensive performance and an offense to match.

It didn’t take long before Jackson rotated in the deep bench it so proudly touts, and the fourth was contested solely by the rotation as the Indians powered their way to a fierce Class 6 District 1-opening victory over Mehlville to make it 16 wins in a row.

Now, they’re headed back to the district semifinals with a matchup against one of their fiercest rivals on the horizon and the team is humming at a rate unprecedented in program history.

For the second-year Jackson coach, however, the focus is on the task at hand and the ongoing campaign through the treacherous road of the Class 6 postseason.

“It always feels good knowing that you guys are together again tomorrow for practice,” Indians coach Angela Fulton began. “It always feels good to win, especially at a time like this.”

The stat of the night: The Indians allowed just 7 points in the first half defensively, put in the rotation and somehow allowed even less in the second half at just 6 points. That intensity, versus the No. 8 seed or not, is a sign of great cohesiveness at the perfect time.

Leading the Indians in scoring, a rare sight, was freshman Lauren Dorey with a 15-point outburst to command the Indians to victory on seven 2-point makes and an and-1 conversion in the second quarter.

Kate Deck and Addison Henderson, two more freshmen, put up double digits with 10 points each as Deck, heir apparent to the Deck legacy but already forging her own path, drilled two 3-pointers.