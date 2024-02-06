COLUMN: Redhawks MBB show promise despite early season losses

Moral victories may not be something any coach or player cares to tally up.

But when you’re a college basketball team in a mid-major conference like Southeast Missouri State, the only way into March Madness is by winning the conference tournament title in March. So everything from here until conference play is about how improved and competitive a team looks.

Through four games, the winning isn’t there yet for the Redhawks, but this is a much-improved team than the previous season.

“We're just more talented across the board,“ SEMO head coach Brad Korn said.

Last year’s squad went through a transition period after losing much of their Ohio Valley Conference-winning squad in 2022-23. The Redhawks won only nine games as Indiana State transfer Rob Martin and freshman BJ Ward were finding their way.

“If I'm being honest, what happened when we faced adversity, it was, ‘it’s over, we lost,’” Korn said. “When you could really just fall apart and splinter and just lay down or go get your own because, ‘Oh, I see the board. I got 29 so I'm gonna go get 40.’ I haven't seen that from this group, and that's encouraging.”

The Redhawks have predictably lost their games against Bradley, Vanderbilt, and Chattanooga, one of which is of the SEC and the other two are successful mid-major programs. However, by playing close with the Tennessee schools, both single-digit losses, the Redhawks have shown their competitiveness early in the season.

Something that wasn’t there last year.

“If you don't have a cohesive group or guys are really worried about the right things, then you're losing by like 20,” Korn said.

This year, Martin, Ward, and newcomer Teddy Washington Jr. have formed a reliable scoring trio that seems primed to carry the Redhawks this year. Martin scored a career-high 29 points and was an inch away from a game-winning three-point basket on Sunday. Washington scored 25 points and a second consecutive double-double to boost his scoring average to 16.5 points per game. Ward has established himself as SEMO’s “Mr. Consistent” by scoring double-digit points in every game this season.

“I could score when needed but I can get my guys involved too,” Martin said. “I feel like it just helps me with my game to just dish the ball out and then score when needed.”