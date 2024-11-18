All sections
November 18, 2024

Daniel Hahn

Daniel R. Hahn, a Cape Girardeau farmer and avid outdoorsman, passed away at 71. Known for his generosity and vibrant spirit, he leaves behind a large family. Services on Nov 23 at Trinity Lutheran.

Daniel Hahn
Daniel Hahn

Daniel R. Hahn, 71, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Capetown Arbors.

He was born Aug. 16, 1953, in Cape Girardeau to Paul and Anna Mary Rodenberry Hahn.

Daniel was a lifelong farmer with his Uncle Willie, enjoyed four-wheeler riding and was an avid deer hunter. He took good care of his adopted parents in their latter years. He would give the shirt off of his back to anyone who needed help. He always was a stand-out character and was the life of the party.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Egypt Mills.

Survivors include three sisters, Patricia Brown of Cape Girardeau, Vicki Henderson of Villa Ridge, Illinois, and Marilyn McClard of Chaffee. He was adopted into a family of seven sisters and one brother, Jean Pruitt of Cape Girardeau, Joyce (Wendell) Miller of Cape Girardeau, Linda Chapman of Grassy, Patsy (Charlie) Goodpasture of Marble Hill, Mary (David) Dunlap of Cape Girardeau, Brenda (Cal) Sherman of Jackson, Angela (Jim) Lunsford of Jackson and Darrell (Cheryl) Rodenberry of Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul Hahn; two uncles, Willie and John Rodenberry; aunt, Vernell Rodenbery; and adopted sister, Phyllis Rodenberry.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills.

Funeral will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 23, at the church, with Vicar Rick Ronsick officiating. Burial will be at Thompson Cemetery in Egypt Mills.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

