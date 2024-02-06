Saxony Lutheran High School is set to entertain audiences with its upcoming dinner theater production, "Bedtime Stories (As Told by Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)" by Ed Monk.

High school students will perform the comedic play from Friday, Nov. 22, to Sunday, Nov. 24, in the school's auditorium. The event combines a meal with the performances, offering attendees a unique and fun experience.

The play features a father who struggles to recount classic bedtime stories to his children, resulting in a series of comedic twists on "The Princess and the Pea", "The Boy Who Cried Wolf" and "Rumpelstiltskin".

Director Tammy Petzold said she chose the play for its lighthearted nature, contrasting with the school's previous production, which tackled heavier themes.

“I like to pick short comedies. I think it works well with dinner, and when I saw the title of this one, I had to peruse it and read it. I have three children, and when they were little, we'd go to grandma's house and their dad would make up stories for them. When I saw the title, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh’. That's actually why I gravitated toward this comedy. Then when I start reading through it, if I'm literally laughing out loud, that's usually the play that I choose,” Petzold said.

When she was in high school, Petzold said she did a play where she and others had to dress as children, and she still has the terry cloth onesies she wore. Saying that play is such a fond memory to her she hopes the students will get the same experience.