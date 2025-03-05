All sections
Arts & EntertainmentMarch 4, 2025

Music Review: Neil Young taps vast archive for previously unreleased 1977 country-rock gem

Neil Young's latest archival release, "Oceanside Countryside," unveils a 1977 country-rock collection featuring familiar tracks for diehard fans. This analog series gem complements his 1970s discography.

SCOTT BAUER, Associated Press
This cover image released by Reprise Records shows "Oceanside Countryside" by Neil Young. (Reprise Records via AP)
This cover image released by Reprise Records shows "Oceanside Countryside" by Neil Young. (Reprise Records via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The latest in a dizzying number of archival releases from Neil Young offers up a 1970s gem from his country-rock phase.

“Oceanside Countryside” opens and closes with a pair of Young classics: “Sail Away” and “Pocahontas.” In between are eight tracks that will be familiar to Young diehards, but less recognizable to more casual fans.

But this release isn't targeted to Young newbies. It is the latest in Young's “Analog Original Series,” which releases albums that were recorded in analog before digital processing. “Oceanside Countryside” is squarely focused on appealing to Young completists — especially those with a decent stereo.

“Oceanside Countryside” is a sister record to Young’s “Comes a Time,” released in 1978. Three songs appear on both — “Goin' Back,” “Human Highway" and “Field of Opportunity.” Musically, the two records have a similar country rock sound.

Not content to make things simple, “Oceanside Countryside” carries the same title as a disc in Young's massive box set “Archives Volume III: 1976–1987” from last year. And while the songs are similar on each, they are not identical.

“Oceanside Countryside” presents its 10 songs as they were originally prepared for release, broken up into five “Oceanside” tracks on the first side and five “Countryside” offerings on the second side.

The five “Oceanside” tracks were recorded in Florida and Malibu, California, with Young playing solo. The “Countryside” songs were laid down in Nashville, Tennessee, and live up to the name. Longtime Young collaborators and bandmates, like Ben Keith on steel guitar, lend that side of the record a familiar country swing.

In the ever-widening pantheon of Young archival releases, “Oceanside Countryside” doesn't reveal much about Neil that wasn't already known.

Think of it more as a complement, a fun little nugget that fills in a microscopic gap in Young's recording history. It's for fans who just can't get enough of 1970s Neil, especially on high quality vinyl.

For more AP reviews of recent music releases, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/music-reviews

