March 4, 2025

Epic Fantasy Novel ‘Harbinger’ by Niah Bach Explores Prophecy, Betrayal, and Forbidden Love

Dive into the mystical realm of Praetoria with Niah Bach's "Harbinger," where prophecy, betrayal, and forbidden love intertwine. Follow a princess plagued by visions as she navigates a world of intrigue.

Tellwell Publishing, Associated Press
WINNIPEG, Saskatchewan, March 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy lovers and epic world-building enthusiasts have a new saga to explore in "Harbinger" (ISBN: 978-1998454334; Tellwell Talent), the latest novel by Niah Bach. This spellbinding tale of prophecy, betrayal, and forbidden love takes readers deep into the mystical realm of Praetoria, where the fate of an empire hangs in the balance.
WINNIPEG, Saskatchewan, March 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy lovers and epic world-building enthusiasts have a new saga to explore in "Harbinger" (ISBN: 978-1998454334; Tellwell Talent), the latest novel by Niah Bach. This spellbinding tale of prophecy, betrayal, and forbidden love takes readers deep into the mystical realm of Praetoria, where the fate of an empire hangs in the balance.

WINNIPEG, Saskatchewan, March 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fantasy lovers and epic world-building enthusiasts have a new saga to explore in “Harbinger” (ISBN: 978-1998454334; Tellwell Talent), the latest novel by Niah Bach. This spellbinding tale of prophecy, betrayal, and forbidden love takes readers deep into the mystical realm of Praetoria, where the fate of an empire hangs in the balance.

In “Harbinger,” the elite of Praetoria are not known for possessing any special abilities—so why is the only imperial princess plagued by vision-like nightmares? These chilling premonitions warn of her family’s demise and the destruction of her world. Each day, they grow stronger, their horrors more vivid.

When an imperial rook returns to the kingdom, the tone of her dreams shifts, offering her a fleeting sense of relief. Yet, his presence only deepens the mystery, as the laws of the realm strictly forbid a union between an elite and a rook. Their growing connection, however, becomes the key to a larger struggle—one orchestrated by hidden traitors seeking to usurp the throne.

Four mischievous female moiohs conspire to bring them together, forging an uncertain path toward a future threatened by treachery, duty, and the weight of destiny. As dark forces close in, the princess must decide whether to follow the path laid before her or defy the laws of her people to save the ones she loves.

Through creative storytelling and detailed world-building, Niah Bach crafts a journey filled with tension, romance, and intrigue. “Harbinger” is perfect for fans of immersive fantasy and character-driven narratives.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Niah Bach

Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca

Website: Niah Bach – Authorhttps://niahbach.com/

Buy Link (Amazon): https://a.co/d/hSA7Y7H

Genre: Fantasy

Released: October 2024

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 978-1998454334

Publisher: Tellwell ( https://tellwell.ca/ )

NEWS SOURCE: Tellwell Publishing

Keywords: Books and Publishing, Author Niah Bach, fantasy novel, new books, fiction, tellwell talent publishing, WINNIPEG, Saskatchewan

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source (Tellwell Publishing) who is solely responsibile for its accuracy, by Send2Press® Newswire. Information is believed accurate but not guaranteed. Story ID: S2P124412 APDF15JPG1

To view the original version, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/epic-fantasy-novel-harbinger-by-niah-bach-explores-prophecy-betrayal-and-forbidden-love/

© 2025 Send2Press® Newswire, a press release distribution service, Calif., USA.

Disclaimer: This press release content was not created by nor issued by the Associated Press (AP). Content below is unrelated to this news story.

