Fantasy lovers and epic world-building enthusiasts have a new saga to explore in "Harbinger" (ISBN: 978-1998454334; Tellwell Talent), the latest novel by Niah Bach. This spellbinding tale of prophecy, betrayal, and forbidden love takes readers deep into the mystical realm of Praetoria, where the fate of an empire hangs in the balance.

In “Harbinger,” the elite of Praetoria are not known for possessing any special abilities—so why is the only imperial princess plagued by vision-like nightmares? These chilling premonitions warn of her family’s demise and the destruction of her world. Each day, they grow stronger, their horrors more vivid.

When an imperial rook returns to the kingdom, the tone of her dreams shifts, offering her a fleeting sense of relief. Yet, his presence only deepens the mystery, as the laws of the realm strictly forbid a union between an elite and a rook. Their growing connection, however, becomes the key to a larger struggle—one orchestrated by hidden traitors seeking to usurp the throne.

Four mischievous female moiohs conspire to bring them together, forging an uncertain path toward a future threatened by treachery, duty, and the weight of destiny. As dark forces close in, the princess must decide whether to follow the path laid before her or defy the laws of her people to save the ones she loves.

Through creative storytelling and detailed world-building, Niah Bach crafts a journey filled with tension, romance, and intrigue. “Harbinger” is perfect for fans of immersive fantasy and character-driven narratives.

Author: Niah Bach

Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca

Website: Niah Bach – Author – https://niahbach.com/

Buy Link (Amazon): https://a.co/d/hSA7Y7H