NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana Grande did her Glinda proud in a pale pink stunner, and her “Wicked” bestie Cynthia Erivo honored Elphaba in deep forest green on the Oscars carpet as high glam took over Sunday. Others went for bold red, classic black and pops of pink.

Grande wore a look from the Schiaparelli spring-summer 2025 collection. It was a perfect Glinda ode with no straps and a structured skirt that fell into airy pleats. Erivo, always a fashion darling, wore custom Louis Vuitton with a high triangular collar and huge shoulders, her signature long nails the usual on-point complement.

“Cynthia Erivo is a true fashionista who understands how beauty also plays into the overall look. I’m always impressed by her otherworldly nails. Tonight they were obviously an homage to ‘Wicked,’ a full set of black, gold, and emerald-hued stiletto nails handcrafted by Mycah Dior,” said Julee Wilson, Cosmopolitan's beauty editor-at-large.

In gowns, metallics also had a strong showing in body-con looks: Demi Moore in sexy silver custom Giorgio Armani Privé and Mindy Kaling in a silver Oscar de la Renta gown with chunky embellishment among them. Emma Stone went for slinky metallic nude. Felicity Jones was in steel gray worthy of her film, “The Brutalist.” And Selena Gomez was a bombshell in a Ralph Lauren look of full crystals in metallic pink.

“The Oscars red carpet style really leaned into old Hollywood glamour, which is a trend that’s been building throughout the last year on the red carpet and on the runways,” said Brooke Bobb, fashion news director for Harper's Bazaar.

“Right now in fashion we’re seeing a return to elegance and to intentional dressing, with designers tracking away from quiet luxury and moving towards something much more bold and, dare we say, exciting,” she added.

Lupita Nyong’o, a fashion “it” girl from her start, got that memo. She wore white custom Chanel with more than 22,000 pearls. Whoopi Goldberg wore an off-the-shoulder liquid metallic blue gown that she spotted on the runway while sitting front row at Christian Siriano’s recent New York Fashion Week show.

Most kept their jewels demure.

How did the men do?

Timothée Chalamet, never afraid to go his own fashion way, wore a custom Givenchy look by the company's new creative director, Sarah Burton. It was a soft yellow trouser and short jacket leather combo. Chalamet is never afraid to go his own fashion way. Jeff Goldblum added an orchid flower arrangement to his off-white Prada tuxedo jacket lapel. The “Wicked” star walked the Prada runway in 2022.

Derek Guy, a menswear specialist known for his dieworkwear.com blog and Instagram feed, had his personal favorites.

“Mario Lopez was among the best dressed. He wore a midnight navy, single breasted, peak lapel dinner suit with a fly front shirt and black bow tie,” Guy said. “Nowadays, midnight navy is a subtle way to make a dinner suit look more distinctive from the sea of black.”

He also had kind words for “Wicked” director Jon Chu.

“He looked great in an olive dinner jacket. When guys try to innovate on classic formalwear, or, technically speaking, semi-formalwear since black tie is a notch below white tie, they often go a little too far and too wacky,” Guy said.

Chu kept it simple, he said, with good tailoring, a pleated formal shirt and beautiful cufflinks.

“But the slightly more unique fabric made the look distinctive. The quality of the tailoring is always going to be more important than gimmicks, and his outfit fit very well,” Guy said.

Color trends: Red, red and more red

Red endured at the Oscars as a strong trend. Among walkers wearing the color: Zoe Saldaña in a maroon strapless tiered look with a crystal-embellished bodice by Saint Laurent and Storm Reid in a bright shortie dress with a long cape. Saldaña accessorized with sheer black opera gloves. She debuted a Cartier emerald, onyx and diamond short necklace with a panther motif from the company's High Jewelry collection.

Others stuck to black, including Marlee Matlin in Yara Shoemaker Couture and Coco Jones in sexy Coach, a custom look using vintage fabric. Yasmin Finney also chose black, peaking out from tall black feathers attached to the top of her dress. Fernanda Torres, the “I'm Still Here” star, stood out in body-skimming black feathers. The look was Chanel Haute Couture.

Miley Cyrus was a literal rock queen in a black, high-neck custom McQueen with shredded tulle, glass beads and sequin details. She paired the look with short black lace gloves.

Elle Fanning, meanwhile, also wore Sarah Burton’s Givenchy, the first to do so in public since Chalamet arrived later. It was a classic Hollywood white gown with a sweetheart neckline and black belt with long tails.

The men brought out the color from Chalamet to actor Colman Domingo. Domingo has become a red-carpet standout for all his refreshing looks. He wore a bright red Valentino tuxedo jacket with a matching belt and black trousers. Jeremy Strong and Andrew Garfield both wore variations of the color brown.

Julianne Hough kicked things off in an elegant light beige ethereal look straight off the Christian Dior spring 2025 runway. Joan Chen also went fairy-like in green chartreuse, an off-shoulder number from the Elie Saab resort 2025 collection. Monica Barbaro joined the pink club in Dior.

Some celebs added messaging to ensembles

Swedish singer and actor Kayo Shekoni lifted up her black heel to reveal the words “free Congo” on the red carpet, advocating for the conflict-ridden African nation.