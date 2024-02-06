The SEMO Department of Music presented a winter concert on Feb. 25 at Bedell Performance Hall on River Campus.

The concert entitled “Revelry!” had two parts, the first being music performed by the University Concert Band, including music such as Rick Kirby’s An American Fanfare and David Gillingham’s At Morning’s First Light.

The Director of Bands Dr. Jim Daughters was the conductor for the evening. He picked music that was “celebratory in nature” to feature at the concert. The performance was not only a celebration of the music but also a way for students to showcase their talents in front of an audience.

“I just love performing with students,” Daughters said. “I do love the audience reaction that students get when they do a great job and inspire an audience.”

Freshman BFA musical theater major Emma Dugan also enjoyed performing in front of an audience.

“Getting to play for everyone, that’s always the fun part,” Dugan said. “We worked so hard to practice all this music and now we get to play it.”