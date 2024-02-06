All sections
Arts & EntertainmentMarch 3, 2025

Book Review: Curtis Sittenfeld delivers tender, thought-provoking stories in ’Show Don’t Tell'

Curtis Sittenfeld's "Show Don't Tell" offers a collection of thought-provoking short stories centered on middle-aged characters reassessing pivotal life moments and challenging long-held beliefs.

ROB MERRILL, Associated Press
This cover image released by Random House shows "Show Don't Tell" by Curtis Sittenfeld. (Random House via AP)
This cover image released by Random House shows "Show Don't Tell" by Curtis Sittenfeld. (Random House via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

With a wink to every writing teacher’s favorite adage, Curtis Sittenfeld’s “Show Don’t Tell” delivers a dozen short stories that will make you think, smile, and often nod your head in agreement. Featuring mostly middle-aged characters from the middle of the country, it’s an assortment of stories focused on people either looking back and reconsidering formative moments in their lives, or in situations that force them to challenge their long-held beliefs.

My favorite of the bunch was “Creative Differences,” an 18-page gem about a photographer in Wichita, Kansas, who got Internet famous for a couple photo series she did and is now being interviewed by a freelance production crew on behalf of a conglomerate that sells a 72-year-old toothpaste. When she refuses to be filmed actually brushing her teeth, the story sets up a standoff between the corporate sponsor that flew a dozen people from the coasts to Wichita and our hero, Melissa, who tells them: “All you care about is getting me to do whatever you’ve already decided I should do on camera.”

“Creative Differences,” and the other 11 stories in the collection, are heavy on inner monologues. Sittenfeld has a knack for getting inside her characters’ heads and really articulating what makes them tick. Here’s the narrator of “Lost But Not Forgotten” thinking back on her failed marriage at her prep school’s 30th anniversary: “In a way, to describe that marriage is like describing having gone to boarding school. Is there an infinite amount to share, or does a sentence or two suffice? I guess it depends who you’re telling the story to.” Sittenfeld fans will recognize the narrator as Lee Fiora, star of her 2005 novel “Prep.”

There are many other stories in the collection about friends connecting after a long time apart, with characters questioning their behavior from years ago or pondering what constitutes “an enviable life.” It’s thought-provoking stuff, delivered in short stories that are perfect for readers of a certain age, just before they turn off their bedside table lamp.

___

AP book reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/book-reviews

