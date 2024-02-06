For members of The Bangles, the quintessential all-female band of the 1980s, “Walk Like An Egyptian” was an aberration — not just a departure from their rock-influenced roots, but running counter to it.

How the quirky single would help propel them to international fame and earn Susanna Hoffs’ flirtily darting eyes a place in music history is laid out in a new book, “Eternal Flame: The Authorized Biography of The Bangles,” released last month.

Author and rock historian Jennifer Otter Bickerdike takes “the girls” from their origins as a teenage garage band in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley to international stardom, and on to their painful breakup in 1989.

“Eternal Flame” uses first-person access to three of the band members, photographs, diary entries and other source materials to shed new light on a largely underappreciated band. It gets a rocky start, in part due to excessive footnoting, and the storytelling can be at times choppy or long-winded, but the book leaves the reader with a poignant and more complex picture of The Bangles’ difficult road to success.

For anyone who binged MTV or frequented the nightclubs of the ’80s, “Walk Like An Egyptian” was a staple of the era. Scenes of the band’s four members — Hoffs, sisters Vicki and Debbi Peterson, and Michael Steele — strutting their way across the screen in flashy Egyptian costumes are interspersed with video from a live performance of the song and street scenes of random individuals performing the signature hieroglyphic lope.

Behind the scenes, the reader learns, the celebrity singers were longing for recognition as a serious rock band.

Vicki Peterson, one of three band members to whom Bickerdike was granted “unprecedented access” for the book, loved the Beatles, The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield and the Mamas & the Papas. Her younger sister Debbi’s drumming heroes were Ringo Starr and Charlie Watts. Hoffs desired less to be “the Rock and Roll Audrey Hepburn,” as one music promoter described her, and more the punk-poetess Patti Smith. Steele, who declined to be interviewed for the project, came to The Bangles from the hard-driving Runaways.

With “Walk Like an Egyptian,” “Manic Monday,” “Eternal Flame” and two other tunes, The Bangles became the only all-female rock band to sing and play their own instruments on five Top 10 Billboard hits.