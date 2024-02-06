There were a lot of smiling faces at the Oscars but one had to stand out — Sean Baker saw his film “Anora” go home with the top film prize and he took four for himself. Its star Mikey Madison was crowned best actress.

Twenty-two years after winning best actor for “The Pianist,” Adrien Brody won the same Oscar again for his performance as another Holocaust survivor in Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist." He somehow kept the playoff music at bay.

On Sunday, firefighters who battled recent wildfires got applauded, Mick Jagger handed out the best original song Oscar and John Lithgow was tasked with looking “slightly disappointed” when speeches ran long. One highlight was Timothée Chalamet — literally. His yellow suit got more than one comment.

Here were some other telecast highlights:

'Proud child of immigrant parents'

Zoe Saldaña was the favorite but that didn't diminish her emotional win.

After accepting the Oscar for best supporting actress for her work in “Emilia Pérez,” Saldaña spoke emotionally about her family and her grandmother, tearing up during her speech.

“My grandmother came to this country in 1961 — I am a proud child of immigrant parents,” she said. “With dreams and dignity and hard-working hands, and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope. The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish — my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted, this is for my grandmother.”

The accolade comes after Saldaña swept awards season, taking home the Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, BAFTA and SAG awards for playing lawyer Rita Mora Castro.

A ‘Wicked’ opening

Host Conan O’Brien took a back seat at the Oscars' opening number, ceding the floor to a “Wizard of Oz”-themed, 8-minute musical medley led by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Grande, in a red sparkly dress, performed a rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz.” Then Erivo, in a white gown with floral embellishments, took the stage to sing a staggering rendition of “Home” from "The Wiz." They joined up for “Wicked's” “Defying Gravity,” with Grande kissing Erivo's ring.

Wildfire-battered Los Angeles, on this night, stood in for Oz, with the graphic “We Love LA” showing after the pair were finished. The show began with a medley of film moments that used Los Angeles as a backdrop, including “La La Land,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “Iron Man 2” and “Mulholland Drive.”

Then it was O’Brien's turn, comically pulling himself — and a missing shoe — from within the body of Demi Moore, in a take on her film “The Substance.”

A very — maybe too — public family discussion

While accepting an Emmy Award in January 2024, Kieran Culkin used his time onstage to plead with his wife for more kids. They have two, Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf. “You said maybe if I win,” he said, cheekily.

On Sunday, he upped the demand.

Culkin from the Oscar stage repeated the story and then said that he and Jazz Charton made a deal in the parking lot at the Emmys: If he won an Oscar, she'd not only give him a third, they could plan for a fourth. They even shook on it.

“I just have to say this to you, Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith," he said as the crowd roared. "No pressure, I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again. Now let's get cracking on those kids, what do you say?”