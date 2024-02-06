SEMO Choirs present "Sure on This Shining Night"

SEMO’s Chamber and University Choirs came together to present their spring concert, Sure on This Shining Night, on Feb. 27 in Bedell Performance Hall.

Various collaborative musicians connected with the choir to elevate the performance, including senior psychology major and music minor Malachi Williams on piano.

The choirs performed pieces of music such as Jacon Narverud’s rendition of Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz, accompanied by associate professor of upper strings and concertmaster of the orchestra, Dr. Sophia Han.

Another piece featured was Jake Runestad’s Cello Songs featuring four movements, each representing a season.

Assistant professor of low strings and director of orchestra Dr. Patrick Hopkins accompanied the piece on cello while adjunct instructor of music Rachael Rule played piano.

Sophomore vocal music education major Chelsea McCollom shared the movement titled Winter from Cello Songs was her favorite piece of the evening.

“There are certain parts where the voices are soft and all of the harmonies are happening together. They help convey the emotion and longing in this piece specifically and I think that's what makes it really beautiful,” McCollom said.

Typically, SEMO University and Chamber Choirs perform their major works concert before their spring concert.