Lopez: The real sisterhood

In the wake of this year's presidential election, women were described as being in a state of shock that one of their own, Kamala Harris, had not been elected president of the United States.

"Liberal women, in particular, have spent recent days practically stunned," an above-the-fold front page New York Times story reported.

But some of us women don't vote for any woman at any cost. And one does not have to be a fan of Donald Trump to consider that women – especially vulnerable young women – might be safer under a Trump administration, even knowing what we know about his personal life.

I once mentioned poverty alleviation efforts undertaken by the Heritage Foundation at a forum at Georgetown University, and much of the audience hissed. Heritage is not often a welcome broker on the left. But anyone of any ideological stripe who cares about women ought to look at a new research paper Heritage has published about the impact of the increased accessibility of mifepristone, known as the abortion pill. Looking at South Carolina, New Jersey and Arkansas, emergency room visits because of abortion-pill use have increased since pregnant women no longer need to make in-office visits for the medication.

The Heritage Foundation is recommending the Food and Drug Administration "reinstate the mandatory in-person dispensing requirement for the abortion pill and reverse its decision allowing pharmacies to dispense the drug." That's not in the least misogynistic. It's a matter of basic humanity.