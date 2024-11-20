U.S. hospitals are conserving intravenous fluid supplies caused when Hurricane Helene damaged a factory that produces them. The company has restarted two production lines in the last couple of weeks as it hopes to resume full production by the end of the year.

But hospitals are having to find creative ways to conserve the materials in the meantime.

The September hurricane damaged a Baxter International facility that produces 60% of the IV fluids used in the U.S.

The American Hospital Association wrote in an Oct. 7 memo to the Biden administration that its members are “deeply concerned about the closure of Baxter’s plant in Marion, N.C., due to damage caused by Hurricane Helene.” The letter said the facility produced 1.5 million bags of IV solutions and peritoneal dialysis solutions daily.

Locally, a Mercy Hospital Southeast spokeswoman said the local hospital is “closely following the impact of IV fluid shortages across the country caused by the impacts of Hurricane Helene.” Kate Shupert, the senior media relations and communications specialist for the hospital noted that the shortage has not yet affected patient care.

“We are conserving where appropriate and taking other measures to make sure the best use of the IV supplies we have and continue to receive,” she wrote in an emailed response to questions. “If we need to make any changes to future patient care, we will work directly with patients on planning their care.”

Saint Francis Medical Center declined to comment on the issue through a spokesperson.