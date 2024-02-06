All sections
Submitted Story
November 20, 2024

Submitted: CCPA gives to Shop with a Hero

Cape County Private Ambulance donates $1500 to the Cape Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51, supporting the Shop with a Hero programr.

Susan Russell and Andrea Russell of Cape County Private Ambulance gives a check for $1500 to Cpl. Johnny Spencer of the Cape Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51 to provide needy children funds to Shop with a Hero at the Cape Supercenter in December.
Submitted by Valerie Wondrick

Susan Russell and Andrea Russell of Cape County Private Ambulance gives a check for $1500 to Cpl. Johnny Spencer of the Cape Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51 to provide needy children funds to Shop with a Hero at the Cape Supercenter in December.

