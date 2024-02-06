Craft fairs, Santa visits: A festive weekend coming to Cape Girardeau

One craft fair, two craft fairs, three. Craft fairs will be all around the Cape Girardeau area this weekend so grab your cash to get some early Christmas gifts.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will be holding the 54th annual Arts and Craft Extravaganza on Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24. The craft fair will be at both the Osage Centre and Show Me Center this year. Products sold at these two areas will be handmade and handcrafted giving all who come the chance to buy unique gifts for friends and family while supporting local artisans.

New this year is the workshop being brought in by Artistically Ever After. The store will be bringing the North Pole to the craft fair. Kids will have the opportunity to make a craft, meet Santa and get inspired by young entrepreneurs. This meet and greet will be from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The workshop will cost $5 or $10 depending on the craft chosen by the participant.

Over 100 of the vendors participating this year donated some of their goods to be a part of the weekend-long raffle. Each attendee will receive a raffle ticket with their purchase of entry at each venue, and additional raffle tickets are available for purchase. Raffle winners will be drawn and contacted at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Winners must pick their basket up by 4 p.m. Sunday or arrange a time in December to pick it up at the Arts Council Gallery.

Entry fees this year will be $5 for each venue. Attendees will receive a bracelet at each venue that grants access for both Saturday and Sunday to that specific venue. The time of the fair will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.