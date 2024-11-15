Health care providers say they are seeing a drastic increase in the number of emergency contraceptive kit requests by Missourians since the election.

The Missouri Family Health Council helps fund the state’s reproductive health care through Title X, a federal grant. It has a program that allows Missourians to order emergency contraception kits via mail for free.

The kits include an emergency contraception pill, condoms and sexual health information. On a typical day, the council sees around 17 requests for emergency contraception kits. Since last Monday, that number has ballooned to more than 90 requests a day.

While passing Amendment 3 safeguards abortion rights in Missouri for now, Michelle Trupiano, the council’s executive director, said people are still worried about access to reproductive health care under the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

While Trump has said he would not “impose restrictions on birth control or other contraceptives,” his campaign has not formally announced a plan.

“What this shows us is people are scared,” Trupiano said. “They’re scared of what the future holds, they’re scared about access to contraception, and they’re doing what they can now in order to protect themselves.”

Missourians are not the only ones feeling this way. Nationally, states have reported higher numbers of kit requests, such as Oklahoma, Missouri’s western neighbor.

Laura Bellis is the executive director of Take Control Initiative, one of Oklahoma’s Title X grantees. The day after the election, they saw more than 1,000 people requesting kits; the following day that number doubled.

Bellis said some parents would request kits for their children because they were not sure how accessible it would be in the future for them.