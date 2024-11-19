The Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a workers’ compensation quote from the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) during their Monday, Nov. 18, meeting.

The county’s MAC premium was $552,288. Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said this was due not to workers’ compensation insurance but for previous accidents and injuries, mainly in the county’s highway department and sheriff’s office.

“We just have to keep working on our injury accidents. Our modifier is coming down. I anticipate that next year because we’re coming off of two high years this premium should drop quite a bit,” Koeper said.