NewsNovember 19, 2024

Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote

Cape Girardeau County approved a $552,288 workers’ comp quote aiming to reduce future premiums. The county sheriff also sought a new medical services contractor for jail.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Cape Girardeau County Commission held a short meeting Monday, Nov. 18, approving several agenda items. Among them was a worker's compensation quote.
The Cape Girardeau County Commission held a short meeting Monday, Nov. 18, approving several agenda items. Among them was a worker's compensation quote.Southeast Missourian file

The Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a workers’ compensation quote from the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) during their Monday, Nov. 18, meeting.

The county’s MAC premium was $552,288. Associate Commissioner Paul Koeper said this was due not to workers’ compensation insurance but for previous accidents and injuries, mainly in the county’s highway department and sheriff’s office.

“We just have to keep working on our injury accidents. Our modifier is coming down. I anticipate that next year because we’re coming off of two high years this premium should drop quite a bit,” Koeper said.

The commissioners also approved County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson’s request for proposals (RFP) bid for medical services at the county jail. She said issues had arisen with her office’s previous contractor, so they separated. A different contractor is filling in for the interim, but a new RFP was necessary.

Additionally, the commissioners motioned to pay an arbitrage on money borrowed from the federal government and to use the remainder to pay Penzel Construction of Jackson for work on county jail construction.

When borrowing money, Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said the county is allowed to invest it, but cannot make more on interest than what they are paying for the bond rate. They will make a final calculation on what of the total $502,055.13 they owe to the Internal Revenue Service and the rest will be used as a partial payment to Penzel.

